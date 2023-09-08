Video: Nancy Pelosi Answers If She'll Run for Re-Election in 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that she will seek re-election to a 20th term in the House of Representatives in 2024.

The California Democrat made the announcement in a post on the X social media platform.

Pelosi, age 83, served as the speaker of the House for eight years cumulatively and was leader of the House Democratic Caucus for 20 years from 2003 to 2023.

After retiring from leadership at the end of the 117th Congress, she has remained a member of the House from San Francisco.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” the congresswoman said in the post Friday. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL.

“That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Pelosi has represented the San Francisco area in California’s 11th Congressional District since 1987.

Her retirement from the House Democratic leadership came following an attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home.

Pelosi was succeeded as Democratic leader by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who represents the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Her second term as speaker, from 2019 to 2023, saw her preside over the chamber that impeached President Donald Trump twice.

Trump was acquitted both times after a trial in the Senate.

