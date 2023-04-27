Parler Share
Video: NBA All-Star Charged with Assault After His Postgame Tantrum Injures Arena Workers, Police Say

 By Jack Davis  April 27, 2023 at 8:58am
Police in Denver police have a message for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards: Tantrums have consequences.

Edwards has been charged with third-degree assault related to a postgame incident Tuesday night in which he is accused of injuring two female workers at Ball Arena, The Denver Post reported.

The Nuggets had beaten his Timberwolves 112-109 to win the first-round playoff series and end Edwards’ season.

The NBA All-Star missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that could have tied the game.

When it ended, as Denver players celebrated, Edwards was seen running off the court for the locker room.

On the way, he took out his frustration on a folding chair that happened to be in the way, grabbing it and swinging it.

Two workers were injured when the chair struck them, Denver police said, according to ESPN.

The injuries were not serious, according to Jay Casillas, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

According to Yahoo, police stopped the Minnesota team bus after the game so they could give Edwards a citation for the charge.

He is set to appear in a Denver courtroom June 9 to answer the charge, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Third-degree assault in Colorado is a misdemeanor bearing a potential $1,000 fine and even jail time upon conviction.

The Timberwolves released a statement Wednesday about the incident.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment,” the team said.

In the five-game series against Denver, Edwards averaged 31.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation