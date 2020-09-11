SECTIONS
Video: Nearly 17,000 People Turned Lives Over to Christ After Watching New Film

By The Western Journal
Published September 11, 2020 at 10:11am
‘It’s a reminder that God is greater than a pandemic or any other challenge we are facing. He can do above and beyond anything we can dream, and he is still transforming lives,’ Greg Laurie said. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/8be5c

