Video: Postmaster General Claps Hands Over Ears When Congressman Hits Him with Hard Questions

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trolled on social media for covering his ears like a toddler throwing a tantrum after being criticized for mismanaging the U.S. Postal Service.

The cringeworthy incident occurred Tuesday while Republican Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia torched DeJoy during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Postal Service.”

DeJoy was slammed for the USPS’s poor service and for reporting a staggering $9.5 billion loss this fiscal year. Next year, the agency is projected to lose $6.5 billion.

The Postal Service has also been accused of losing mail-in ballots during both the 2020 and 2024 elections.

The United States Postal Service just reported a $9.5 BILLION loss in FY24, adding to its approximately $100 BILLION in losses since 2007. This is what happens when government-run entities are bloated, mismanaged, and unaccountable. It’s time to demand real reform and stop… pic.twitter.com/LC59goilQa — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 10, 2024

“You were graded by the United States people, and they don’t use your service anymore,” McCormick said.

“That is not true,” Dejoy interjected angrily.

“You bankrupted it,” McCormick continued. “Through your reputation, you are responsible for the fall of the Postal Service and the lack of accountability,”

Should Postmaster DeJoy be removed as head of the Postal Service? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Our office is growing,” DeJoy shot back. “This Congress is responsible for it falling apart. I am trying to fix the Postal Service.”

McCormick added: “On your watch — with all the AI, with all the computer systems — you’re worse than if I took a horse and picked up the mail and delivered it two miles down the road.”

DeJoy insisted that all the problems he’s facing now existed long before he took over as Postmaster General in 2020.

“You’re talking to yourself,” DeJoy said, before covering both his ears and smirking.

McCormick reacted by chuckling in disbelief.

“I hope you got that on camera,” he said. “This is the response [while cupping his own ears] that the postmaster gave Congress when he doesn’t like what he hears — literally covered his ears and gave himself the grade of ‘A.'”

NEW: The Postmaster General Louis DeJoy covers his ears during a Congressional Hearing as Representative McCormick rips him for “bankrupting” USPS. pic.twitter.com/2OCR42Luy4 — Trending Politics (@tpbreaking) December 10, 2024

What’s shocking is that DeJoy’s immature antics would be predictable coming from a Democrat.

But DeJoy is a Republican who was appointed by the bipartisan Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service in 2020, when Donald Trump was president.

The Postmaster is not appointed by the president and does not require Senate confirmation.

Not surprisingly, DeJoy’s childish behavior ignited social media backlash.

Oh my gosh, is he 12? That was so cringe. — Cindy Who (@CindyWh44947139) December 11, 2024

1st grade was obviously rough on him, he’s been repeating it for 55 years now! — dingydeeny 🦩 (@dingydeeny1) December 11, 2024

LOL! He acted like a child/liberal. — MH60CE (@MH60_CE) December 10, 2024

The USPS has a long history of losing money, which is puzzling since it has consistently raised the price of stamp and delivery services.

Like the Pentagon and other federal agencies, the Postal Service is a bloated, inefficient bureaucracy riddled with corruption.

🚨 NEW: The Pentagon has just failed its 7th straight audit, cannot account where all of its $824 billion budget went – The Hill “It failed to provide sufficient information to auditors to form an accurate opinion.” pic.twitter.com/KGSzqGaMgO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2024

When Trump takes office again, he must make it a top priority to stem this egregious waste of tax dollars that’s robbing hard-working Americans.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.