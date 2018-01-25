Video Records Family Pulling ‘Worst Nightmare’ out of Toilet… Inch by Inch

These people were not prepared for what they found inside of the toilet of an old house.

According to The Dodo, the group was cleaning a vacant home when they looked into the toilet and found a snake inside of the toilet.

“What’s up dude?” the man in the video asked as the snake poked his head out.

Inch by inch they pull the large snake out of the bowl and carry him outside, but they needed to do more than just get the snake out of the house.

“We gotta take him way away from here,” the man who caught the snake said. “He’ll find his way back.”

The snake wranglers wanted to take the snake elsewhere so it would have a nice place to live and not venture back to the house.

“Get a pillowcase and we’ll put him in it,” the man said, so the creature could be transported.

They put the snake in their car and drove him further away into the woods for the snake to find a new place to live.

“All right, be good!” the man said as the snake slithered away. “Stay away from the house.”

One Twitter user reacted to the video with some sound advice.

Snakes in toilets are actually quite common, according to BBC.

“The snakes just follow the trail of rats,” Geoff Jacobs at Queensland Wildlife Solutions in Austrailia said. “All over the world rats go down in sewers and the snakes go in there after them.”

After they are in the sewer system, the snakes find their way into bathrooms.

“There’s only a small amount of water in the bottom of your toilet bowl. They come up through a dry pipe and there’s a small bit of water in the S-bend — he’s only got to go down an inch-and-a-half or two inches and straight back up, so its quite easy once they learn how to do it,” Jacobs said.

Rats and spiders can also make their way up sewer pipes into toilets.

