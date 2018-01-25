The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Video Records Family Pulling ‘Worst Nightmare’ out of Toilet… Inch by Inch

By Erin Coates
January 25, 2018 at 10:01am

Print

These people were not prepared for what they found inside of the toilet of an old house.

According to The Dodo, the group was cleaning a vacant home when they looked into the toilet and found a snake inside of the toilet.

“What’s up dude?” the man in the video asked as the snake poked his head out.

TRENDING: Watch: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Does Not Look Happy When Sen. Joe Manchin Says ‘We Need a Wall’

Inch by inch they pull the large snake out of the bowl and carry him outside, but they needed to do more than just get the snake out of the house.

“We gotta take him way away from here,” the man who caught the snake said. “He’ll find his way back.”

The snake wranglers wanted to take the snake elsewhere so it would have a nice place to live and not venture back to the house.

“Get a pillowcase and we’ll put him in it,” the man said, so the creature could be transported.

Would you have set the snake free?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

They put the snake in their car and drove him further away into the woods for the snake to find a new place to live.

“All right, be good!” the man said as the snake slithered away. “Stay away from the house.”

One Twitter user reacted to the video with some sound advice.

RELATED: Honey Collector’s Bizarre Method of Handling Bees Is Most Unsettling Thing You’ll See in Weeks

Snakes in toilets are actually quite common, according to BBC.

“The snakes just follow the trail of rats,” Geoff Jacobs at Queensland Wildlife Solutions in Austrailia said. “All over the world rats go down in sewers and the snakes go in there after them.”

After they are in the sewer system, the snakes find their way into bathrooms.

“There’s only a small amount of water in the bottom of your toilet bowl. They come up through a dry pipe and there’s a small bit of water in the S-bend — he’s only got to go down an inch-and-a-half or two inches and straight back up, so its quite easy once they learn how to do it,” Jacobs said.

Rats and spiders can also make their way up sewer pipes into toilets.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: animals

By: Erin Coates on January 25, 2018 at 10:01am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

Cher, Sarah sanders

A Day After Speaking at Women’s March, Cher Latest ‘Feminist’ to Attack Sarah Sanders’ Appearance

Randy DeSoto

Donald Trump, Mark Taylor (2)

Man Who Predicted Trump Win 7 Years Ago: Mainstream Media Will Change Their Tune About Him

Becky Loggia

donald trump (4)

After Senate Votes to End Shutdown, Trump Issues a Statement on Immigration

Chris Agee

3 Prisoners Escaped Alcatraz in 1962 Thought to Be Dead, Letter Tells a Different Story

Caterine DeCicco

Image Consultant Says What Melania Won’t, Reveals a Message First Lady Is Sending with Wardrobe

Joe Setyon

Clarence_Thomas_

After Police Were Sued for Breaking up Illegal ‘Bachelor Party,’ Justice Clarence Thomas Has the Final Word

Jonathan Pincus

DOJ Just Uncovered Lost Text Messages From Anti-Trump FBI Agents

Chris Agee

With Shutdown Looming, These 66 Reps Voted to Impeach Trump Instead of Pass a Budget

Recently Posted