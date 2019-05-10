Police released home video of a home invasion Wednesday evening that left a Kentucky homeowner wounded after he exchanged gunfire with the perpetrators.

Warren County Sheriff’s office posted the video, which shows four armed invaders breaking open the front door of 24-year-old Austin Orwig’s home in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Police told ABC’s WBKO that Orwig was asleep at the time.

“During the video you can see that it looks like there was four individuals that kicked the door in, as they approached his bedroom he exchanged fire with them,” said Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower.

In the video, invaders round the corner toward Orwig’s bedroom and then quickly retreat from muzzle flashes moving toward them.

Multiple gunshots are heard as the perpetrators returned fire, wounding Orwig.

The suspects can be seen running out of the house.

Police arrived to find Orwig wounded in the hand. He was transported to Jewish Hospital in Louisville and has since been released.

“We don’t know if any of the suspects were injured as well,” said Hightower.

The police are hopeful that releasing Orwig’s home security video will aid in the capture of the suspects, who have yet to be arrested.

The police also posted the video on their Facebook page and have received a number of tips.

“It kind of plays into with what the mindset of those individuals was when they forcibly made entry into somebody’s home, came in there armed, and attempting to locate somebody and exchanging gunfire with them and shooting somebody it’s invaluable to have that type of video footage,” Hightower said.

Police have asked those with any information about the incident to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

Hightoward told WBKO that if apprehended, the suspects could face charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Kentucky law says that deadly force can be used when that person is in fear of death or great bodily harm.

