Video Shows Chuck Schumer Chiding Kamala Harris for Impeachment Behavior

Prior to a news conference regarding President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Friday, Sen. Kamala Harris was caught on camera goofing around on stage in front of reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly rebuked her actions.

The reporter in the video was about to ask a question, but paused when she was interrupted.

Once Harris stopped laughing, the reporter started over with her question.

Chuck Schumer scolds Kamala Harris for messing around at impeachment press conferencehttps://t.co/i2eUI8vEbM pic.twitter.com/khIlDx67Kr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2020

The video quickly got the attention of many viewers who saw it as an opportunity to poke fun at Harris — a former contender for the Democratic presidential nomination — and the Democratic Party itself.

Ol’ Chucky is so well respected within his own party pic.twitter.com/JRU84XIJSR — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) January 31, 2020

Did he just use his body and white privilege to control a black woman? — Fruhmann (@Fruhmann1) January 31, 2020

She is not gonna like that, lol 😂 Schumer just scolded her like a petulant child 😂 Where’s the girl power squad coming to her defense 😂 Will she let this MAN embarrass her and get away w/ it 😂 — Stephanie🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸🌟🇺🇸 (@real_Stephanie) January 31, 2020

So glad they think this big waste of time, money and energy is funny. — Donna Kohn (@drkohn52) January 31, 2020

The Daily Wire reported that this wasn’t the first time Harris has been caught acting goofy during a time of seriousness on camera.

Two weeks ago, after Harris was sworn in as a juror in the Senate impeachment trial, she was caught with a very cheerful smile on her face before her interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt in regards to the seriousness of the trial.

Harris’ facial expression changed to appear somber as soon as the cameras started rolling.

“If the Senate does not conduct a fair trial, then we can begin to talk about the end of our democracy.” @KamalaHarris discusses the Senate impeachment trial with @Kasie, calls for witnesses to be included pic.twitter.com/t04I1LyISe — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) January 16, 2020

“This is a solemn, serious moment,” Harris said during the interview.

“These are the most serious charges ever brought in the history of our country against a president. The moment we just experienced is, I think, highlighting the importance of doing impartial justice and taking seriously the importance of listening to the evidence and the importance of receiving evidence, both in terms of witnesses and in terms of documents.

“Because the American people and the Constitution of the United States, and in honor of the Constitution of the United States, require that we demand all evidence so that we can follow the facts and the evidence where they lead.”

Hunt asked Harris if she thought the Senate would run a fair trial.

“If the United States cannot conduct a fair trial, then we can talk about the beginning of the end to our democracy and our system of justice,” Harris answered.

