Video Shows Hong Kong Protester Using Basic Chemistry To Neutralize Gas Grenade

A recent viral video from the chaos engulfing Hong Kong shows a protester neutralizing a riot control gas canister using a bottle and some basic chemistry.

The short clip, originally from Hong Kong news site Apple Daily, has now been viewed over a million times on Twitter alone.

Hong Kong protesters are grabbing the CS Gas grenades fired at them by Chinese state enforcers and rendering them useless in liquid nitrogen canisters. This is what happens when you have chemistry grads fighting against tyranny. pic.twitter.com/Q7Jb3a9rOx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 2, 2019

According to the video’s description, a protester stuffed the tear gas round into a container full of liquid nitrogen.

After some vigorous shaking, the man dumped the now harmless round onto the ground.

As bystanders swarmed to film the scene, the man behind the spontaneous chemistry coolly walked away.

Tear gas, an umbrella term for an array of chemical irritants, is solid at room temperature.

Riot control canisters often use dispersal agents to carry the tiny particles into the air.

Liquid nitrogen, and in some cases even water, can effectively render the rounds harmless to crowds.

The protesters’ tactic may have come as a shock to Hong Kong police, who are now becoming desperate enough to turn to live ammunition to scare crowds away.

Protesters have clashed with police in the former British port for over 13 weeks.

Accusations that local police are actually enforcers for the communist Chinese government are widespread, despite the police arguing that they are an independent law enforcement agency.

China itself asserts that Hong Kong is an integral part of the country, using the “one nation, two systems” principle as an excuse for increasing control from the communist government.

An extradition bill that would allow the Chinese government to pull Hong Kong citizens away from the city was a large part of what sparked the protests in the first place.

China has previously massed troops outside of the city, allegedly in anticipation of entering once order broke down.

As the protester in the video proves, even without firearms to fight tyranny, free citizens always have options.

