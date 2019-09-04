SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Video Shows Hong Kong Protester Using Basic Chemistry To Neutralize Gas Grenade

By Jared Harris
Published September 4, 2019 at 8:55am
Print

A recent viral video from the chaos engulfing Hong Kong shows a protester neutralizing a riot control gas canister using a bottle and some basic chemistry.

The short clip, originally from Hong Kong news site Apple Daily, has now been viewed over a million times on Twitter alone.

According to the video’s description, a protester stuffed the tear gas round into a container full of liquid nitrogen.

TRENDING: California Boat Tragedy Hits Close to Home for Hollywood Star Rob Lowe: 'A Boat I've Been on Many Times'

After some vigorous shaking, the man dumped the now harmless round onto the ground.

As bystanders swarmed to film the scene, the man behind the spontaneous chemistry coolly walked away.

Tear gas, an umbrella term for an array of chemical irritants, is solid at room temperature.

Riot control canisters often use dispersal agents to carry the tiny particles into the air.

Do you think China will get more aggressive with Hong Kong?

Liquid nitrogen, and in some cases even water, can effectively render the rounds harmless to crowds.

The protesters’ tactic may have come as a shock to Hong Kong police, who are now becoming desperate enough to turn to live ammunition to scare crowds away.

Protesters have clashed with police in the former British port for over 13 weeks.

Accusations that local police are actually enforcers for the communist Chinese government are widespread, despite the police arguing that they are an independent law enforcement agency.

China itself asserts that Hong Kong is an integral part of the country, using the “one nation, two systems” principle as an excuse for increasing control from the communist government.

RELATED: 'They're Ready To Fight:' Hong Kong Protests Near Tipping Point as Police Use Live Ammo

An extradition bill that would allow the Chinese government to pull Hong Kong citizens away from the city was a large part of what sparked the protests in the first place.

China has previously massed troops outside of the city, allegedly in anticipation of entering once order broke down.

As the protester in the video proves, even without firearms to fight tyranny, free citizens always have options.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Video Shows Hong Kong Protester Using Basic Chemistry To Neutralize Gas Grenade
No-Nonsense Montana Judge Slaps Stolen Valor Punks with Sobering Writing Assignment as Punishment
Officials Ring the Alarm Bell After Wave of Dog Deaths Sweeps Nation
Lunar Rover Gets Change in Mission After Mysterious 'Gel' Found on Moon: Report
'They're Ready To Fight:' Hong Kong Protests Near Tipping Point as Police Use Live Ammo
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×