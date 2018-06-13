SECTIONS
Video Shows Men Sharing Pain They Felt After Partners Aborted Unborn Children

By Grace Carr
June 13, 2018 at 5:59pm

A Tuesday #ChooseFatherhood video features fathers and would-be fathers describing the pain and regret they experienced when their partners aborted their unborn child.

“I’m the father of five, but I only got to raise three of them,” one man said in the video, fighting back tears.

“Even though it’s been decades since the first two were lost, obviously there’s still an emotional place that comes up.”

“Over 55 million forgotten fathers bear the silent scars of abortion,” the video continues.

A number of men all recounted how they had found out about the unplanned pregnancies.

The men described their feelings of guilt, devastation and depression after the abortions.

“I wish that someone had been out in front of that Planned Parenthood willing to just offer information and alternatives,” one man said.

Another man described how he had pressured his girlfriend to get an abortion before having an epiphany that ending a life was not something either one of them could do.

Now, he said, they are blessed with an 8-year-old son who is the light of their lives.

Colorado Springs nonprofit Save the Storks created the video to encourage men to share their stories and help other men become fathers.

The organization helps inform women considering an abortion about other options so would-be mothers feel they have a choice.

The nonprofit also partners with pregnancy resource centers to further reach its goals.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 17.

