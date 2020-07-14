SECTIONS
Video: Sowell: If Biden Is Elected He Could Push the US Past 'Point of No Return,' Like Roman Empire

By The Western Journal
Published July 14, 2020 at 10:45am
‘The Roman Empire overcame many problems in its long history, but eventually it reached a point where it could no longer continue on. And much of that was from within,’ Thomas Sowell said. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/Q4ODQ

