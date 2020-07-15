SECTIONS
Video: Texas Emergency Chief: Time To Wear Masks in Homes Now Too

By The Western Journal
Published July 15, 2020 at 1:39pm
‘While we believe the community is doing a great job of following the rules when they are outside the home, we really need to be thinking about doing the same thing when we’re inside the home.’ STORY: http://w-j.co/s/Q1MjM

