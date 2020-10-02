Video: Trump Addresses Proud Boys 'Stand Back and Stand By' Debate Comment

‘I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. You have to give me a definition because I really don’t know who they are,’ Trump said. Biden mentioned the group first during the debate. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/32373
Advertisement - story continues below
Advertisement
‘I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. You have to give me a definition because I really don’t know who they are,’ Trump said. Biden mentioned the group first during the debate. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/32373
Advertisement - story continues below
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement