Login
SECTIONS
Video
P Share Print

Video: Trump Addresses Proud Boys 'Stand Back and Stand By' Debate Comment

By The Western Journal
Published October 2, 2020 at 1:38pm
P Share Print

‘I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. You have to give me a definition because I really don’t know who they are,’ Trump said. Biden mentioned the group first during the debate. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/32373

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×