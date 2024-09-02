Share
Video: Two American Service Members Surrounded and Assaulted During Port Visit

 By Jack Davis  September 2, 2024 at 1:03pm
Two American service members were assaulted in Turkey on Monday, in an incident that led to the arrest of 15 members of an anti-American group.

The incident involving the crew members of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp took place in Izmir, Turkey.

“We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in İzmir today, and are now safe. We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation,” the U.S. Embassy in Turkey posted on X.


The Turkish Youth Union released an anti-American statement after the incident, according to Reuters.

“U.S. soldiers who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot dirty our country. Every time you step foot in these lands, we will meet you the way you deserve,” the group said.

The X account OSINTdefender posted a video of the incident to X, writing, “Two U.S. Servicemembers on Shore Liberty today from the USS Wasp (LHD-1) in İzmir, Turkey were Assaulted and had Bags placed over their Heads by a Group of Turkish Youth Nationalists, who said it was “Payback” for an Incident which occurred between American and Turkish Soldiers in the Early 2000s.”

WARNING: The following contains video that some viewers may find disturbing.

Should Turkey be removed from NATO?


The attack was accompanied by chants of “Yankee go home.” Turkish authorities explained that those involved were arrested.

“A group of 15 people, 2 women and 13 men, members of the Turkish Youth Union (TGB), physically attacked 2 U.S. military personnel in civilian clothes,” the Izmir Governorship, the local governor’s office, said in a statement, according to ABC.

“In addition, 5 plain clothes US soldiers saw the incident from a distance, and got involved. Our police forces quickly responded to the incident,” the statement said.

All 15 people involved were taken into custody, the Izmir Governorship said.

The Turkish Youth Union is a national group that is opposed to the U.S. and is connected to the “Vatan Party,” a Turkish nationalist political party.

The Wasp’s port call followed an exercise in partnership with a Turkish naval vessel, according to the Department of Defense.

Conversation