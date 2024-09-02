Video: Two American Service Members Surrounded and Assaulted During Port Visit

Two American service members were assaulted in Turkey on Monday, in an incident that led to the arrest of 15 members of an anti-American group.

The incident involving the crew members of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp took place in Izmir, Turkey.

“We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in İzmir today, and are now safe. We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation,” the U.S. Embassy in Turkey posted on X.

USS Wasp’te görevli ABD’li askeri personelin bugün İzmir’de saldırıya maruz kaldığını ve şu an güvende olduğunu teyit ederiz. Olaya hızlı müdahale etmelerinden ve olayla ilgili soruşturma başlatmalarından dolayı Türk makamlarına teşekkür ederiz. // We can confirm reports that… — U.S. Embassy Türkiye (@USEmbassyTurkey) September 2, 2024



The Turkish Youth Union released an anti-American statement after the incident, according to Reuters.

“U.S. soldiers who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot dirty our country. Every time you step foot in these lands, we will meet you the way you deserve,” the group said.

The X account OSINTdefender posted a video of the incident to X, writing, “Two U.S. Servicemembers on Shore Liberty today from the USS Wasp (LHD-1) in İzmir, Turkey were Assaulted and had Bags placed over their Heads by a Group of Turkish Youth Nationalists, who said it was “Payback” for an Incident which occurred between American and Turkish Soldiers in the Early 2000s.”

WARNING: The following contains video that some viewers may find disturbing.

Two U.S. Servicemembers on Shore Liberty today from the USS Wasp (LHD-1) in İzmir, Turkey were Assaulted and had Bags placed over their Heads by a Group of Turkish Youth Nationalists, who said it was “Payback” for an Incident which occurred between American and Turkish Soldiers… pic.twitter.com/RFfvuO9zLV — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 2, 2024

Should Turkey be removed from NATO? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)



The attack was accompanied by chants of “Yankee go home.” Turkish authorities explained that those involved were arrested.

“A group of 15 people, 2 women and 13 men, members of the Turkish Youth Union (TGB), physically attacked 2 U.S. military personnel in civilian clothes,” the Izmir Governorship, the local governor’s office, said in a statement, according to ABC.

“In addition, 5 plain clothes US soldiers saw the incident from a distance, and got involved. Our police forces quickly responded to the incident,” the statement said.

A U.S. soldier, allegedly serving aboard the USS Wasp, was attacked in Turkey when a group of people ambushed him and forced a sack over his head after the warship arrived at the port of Izmir. “Go home, Yankee!” shouted one man in the crowd. This is all happening as Turkey… pic.twitter.com/oGWYR3JZij — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 2, 2024

All 15 people involved were taken into custody, the Izmir Governorship said.

The Turkish Youth Union is a national group that is opposed to the U.S. and is connected to the “Vatan Party,” a Turkish nationalist political party.

🇹🇷🇺🇸‼️🚨 Turkish Youth Union attacks a US soldier in Izmir! “Put the sack over his head! Yankee go home!” The US loses its friends and allies all over the world. The American soldier is from the US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, which came to the region to protect… pic.twitter.com/oAHE2XUjPO — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) September 2, 2024

The Wasp’s port call followed an exercise in partnership with a Turkish naval vessel, according to the Department of Defense.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.