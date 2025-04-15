Arrest Made After 2 'Thugs' Jump Restaurant Counter and Brutally Beat Owner

Justice has been partially served in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, where police have arrested one of two suspects involved in the brutal assault of a local restaurant owner on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Amigos Street Tacos, where 45-year-old owner Jose Perez was viciously attacked by two individuals described as “thugs” in a post widely shared on social media platform X.

(The original posts appear to have since been deleted or made private.)

Surveillance footage captured the horrifying scene Saturday evening, showing the two men jumping over the counter and attacking Perez while he was on the phone, as reported by WJBK-TV.

The station’s report on the incident may be viewed below.

WARNING: The following video shows scenes of a violent attack that some may find disturbing.







The assault reportedly stemmed from an apparent dispute over a bathroom.

One suspect, a DoorDash driver, became enraged after being told the restroom was out of service due to ongoing repairs.

Perez informed the driver that the bathroom wasn’t usable, but the suspect used it anyway, disregarding the “out of service” sign.

Frustrated, Perez refused to hand over the food the driver was there to pick up. The suspect then grabbed the food, threw it on the floor, and smashed it in a violent outburst, he said.

The situation escalated when the DoorDash driver left and returned with a second man. Together, they launched a savage attack on Perez, who was in the process of calling 911.

Karen Daghlian, Perez’s wife, detailed the brutality in a St. Clair Shores residents’ group post (the same one mentioned above), saying that the attackers jumped her husband, hitting him multiple times in the head, kicking him, and stepping on his head.

The assault left Perez with severe injuries. He told WJBK, “It was really bad all over my head, big bruises, big bumps.” He described how he had tried to protect himself on the floor.

As the suspects fled, they smashed a window of the small business, adding to the damage inflicted on Amigos Street Tacos that evening.

Community members expressed outrage over the attack. Anna Dean, a St. Clair Shores resident, told WXYZ-TV, “I don’t know why someone would do that to hurt him. He is such a nice guy.”

The St. Clair Shores Police Department swiftly took action, filing a report and launching an investigation into the assault, as noted by Daghlian’s posts.

One suspect, a 20-year-old man — the alleged DoorDash driver — has been arrested and is currently in custody, while police continue their search for the second individual involved, per WXYZ.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity.

The arrest marks a significant step toward justice for Perez, whose small business and personal safety were violated in this unprovoked attack.

Police are urging anyone with information about the second suspect to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in resolving the case.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.