Share
Commentary
Sports

'You've Been in My Corner, Now I'm in Yours' - UFC Star Stands with Trump After Verdict

 By Samantha Chang  May 31, 2024 at 6:37am
Share

UFC champs and other stars of the fighting community rushed to support former President Donald Trump following an absurd guilty verdict in a New York City kangaroo court.

On Thursday, a jury in Manhattan convicted Trump on 34 specious felony counts of falsifying business records related to “hush money” payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels and others during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Numerous legal experts slammed the unprecedented conviction of a former American president.

Meanwhile, stars of mixed martial arts and boxing reacted by publicly declaring their unwavering support for Trump, who was maliciously prosecuted by left-wing activists.

UFC champion Michael Chandler posted photos of himself with the former president on Instagram.

Trending:
Ivanka Breaks Her Silence, Posts Emotional 4-Word Response to Trump's Guilty Verdict

“You’ve been in my corner, now I’m in yours,” he wrote. “You know where I stand…and you know who I stand with. See you at the top!”

Retired UFC champ Tito Ortiz posted a new profile picture on his X account, showing him triumphantly holding an American flag while wearing trunks that read “Trump 2024.”

Similarly, former boxing champ Ryan Garcia wrote on X, “Donald T, If you are reading this, We are with you. Stay strong.”

Garcia also posted a photo of himself with the 45th president, suggesting the dubious guilty verdict just secured his reelection.

Related:
Tech Mogul Stuns with 6-Figure Trump Donation After Guilty Verdict: 'I'll Lose Friends for This'

“Just like that, the new president,” he said. “He will still win. Just watch.”

Numerous legal experts blasted Trump’s conviction, saying it likely will be reversed on appeal.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, wrote on X, “I obviously disagree with this verdict, as do many others. I believe that the case will be reversed eventually either in the state or federal systems.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an alum of Harvard Law School, torched the prosecution of Trump as the warped “political agenda of some kangaroo court.”

“Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump,” DeSantis wrote on X.

Similarly, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the “sham trial” an outrageous abuse of the American judicial system.

“Today is a dark and shameful day in American history,” Paxton said.

Are you voting for Trump?

“The corrupt Biden administration, an unhinged Judge and the deceitful Manhattan District Attorney and the New York Attorney General have conspired in a grotesque abuse of power, revealing their true agenda: to destroy our democracy and the Republic for which it stands,” he said.

Paxton added, “This is a battle of good versus evil and let me be clear: the political elite may think they’ve won this battle, but President Trump and the unstoppable MAGA movement will win the war.”

Trump has taken some low blows in the courtroom, but don’t count him out yet.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




'You've Been in My Corner, Now I'm in Yours' - UFC Star Stands with Trump After Verdict
Watch: CNN Anchor Stunned After Discovering Dirty Surprise Inside North Korean Balloons Sent to South Korea
Watch: Fans Leave Travis Kelce Stunned, Viciously Boo Him at Dallas Mavericks Game
Chart Shows Change in Household Net Worth Under Biden Is on Par with Trump Years - But Adjusting for Inflation Undoes It All
Newsmax Anchor Digs Into Mainstream Media's 'Unified Reich' Trump Claim and Discovers a Ridiculous Hoax
See more...

Conversation