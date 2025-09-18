Video: 'This Is Worse' - Tearful Leftist Panics as She Watches Conservatives Begin Avenging Martyred Hero

Two years after leaving the presidency, Thomas Jefferson provided the perfect quotation for the times in which we now live.

“[A] strict observance of the written laws is doubtless one of the high duties of a good citizen: but it is not the highest,” Jefferson wrote in 1810. “[T]he laws of necessity, of self-preservation, of saving our country when in danger, are of higher obligation.”

For the last eight days, diabolical leftists have begun to discover that conservatives have entered self-preservation mode.

What does self-preservation mean? Well, for one thing, it means using all peaceful methods to remove vile propagandists like Jimmy Kimmel from the airwaves.

“Deplatforming works, and it is important,” right, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

To justify invoking the law of self-preservation, one need only observe an unhinged leftist in action.

For instance, in a clip posted to the social media platform X on Wednesday, a young, white woman, straight out of central casting for the modern American left, delivered an insane rant filled with poisonous falsehoods derived from leftist propaganda.

“Yes, OK? A person died,” she said in response to Kirk’s murder. “But honestly, I wish he didn’t. Because this is worse.”

By “this,” she meant people celebrating Kirk’s life.

Which do you think energized decent Americans more? Trump's shooting Kirk's assassination

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Trump's shooting: 0% (0 Votes) Kirk's assassination: 0% (0 Votes)

“Anybody who agrees with anything Charlie Kirk says is a racist, homophobic, Islamophobic piece of s***,” she added moments later.

The disturbed young woman also insisted that she has not taken Kirk’s words out of context.

“You cannot take a direct, FULL QUOTE, out of context!” she screamed.

By “full quote,” the troubled young woman undoubtedly meant the following:

“Black women do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously.”

As Yahoo noted in a rare accurate fact check, Kirk never said those exact words. Diabolical liars on social media inserted the phrase “black women.” Former Washington Post reporter Karen Attiah lost her job for repeating the lie.

Next, when describing a recent Kirk memorial in her area, the young woman in the video proved herself impervious to hypocrisy or irony.

“It was so disturbing,” she insisted. “First of all, everybody there was pretty much white, like, everybody was old and white, and they all had their little tiny American flags.”

Finally, the woman came unglued when she recalled a social media post contrasting the right’s peaceful reaction to Kirk’s murder with the left’s violent reaction to George Floyd’s death in police custody.

“I’m sorry,” she said, “one person was murdered by systemic police violence, and one person got murdered by an ultra fringe right conservative group who was so anti-Semitic that they killed a man because he supported Israel.”

And there you have it. Kimmel repeated a similar lie about Kirk’s assassin coming from the MAGA ranks.

Watch this disturbed young woman scream as she slams the inside roof of her car. Then tell me that a) she does not need medication, and b) Kimmel should remain on the airwaves. Look what Kimmel and his ilk have done to her.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

still triggering libs from the afterlife 😳 pic.twitter.com/WyXZFUEKB5 — shellshock (@shellshockkk) September 17, 2025

How does one reason with this, let alone try to persuade? As Jefferson reminded us, you cannot always do that. At some point, the necessity of self-preservation takes over.

Pray for her redemption. As a Christian, you have to believe that she can experience it. But, in the meantime, defeat her. And especially defeat those who have filled her head with toxic lies.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.