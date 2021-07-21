Path 27
News

'The View' Co-Host Says ID Should Be Required to Set Up Social Media Accounts

Erin Coates July 21, 2021 at 3:08pm
Path 27

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin voiced her support this week for social media platforms to require verified identification before an account can be created.

Actor Idris Elba has called for social media platforms to implement ID verification measures after Euro 2020 final soccer players received racist abuse on social media, BuzzFeed News reported.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg introduced the topic and asked Hostin if she thought the measure would prevent people from trolling others online anonymously.

“I really do and I think this is a terrific, terrific idea,” Hostin said.

“I mean, I am subjected, daily, to racist attacks on social media. I’m talking daily. Sometimes in the hundreds, sometimes in the thousands, and it’s painful — it’s hurtful.”

Trending:
Cuban-American UFC Star Digs Up Old Photo of Kaepernick, Says 'Cowards Like This Fool' Should Be Sent to Cuba

She added that the perpetrators of these kinds of social media attacks are always anonymous, often with profile pictures depicting things or people other than themselves.

“They are, I believe, just Twitter thugs, social media thugs, hiding in their mama’s basements,” Hostin said.

Is this stance hypocritical?

“The things that they say to me, and I’m sure to many others on this panel, they would never say in person because they don’t have the courage to do it. These are cowards.”

She added, “ID certainly should be necessary, a verified ID, before you start a social media account. Because the reason people are trolling like this is because there are little to no consequences because of their anonymity, and I love that Idris Elba put this out there.”

Although Hostin supports ID requirements for social media, she has not spoken in favor of voter ID requirements.

In May, Hostin joined her co-hosts in condemning a Florida election bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill included a measure requiring a state ID number or the last four digits of a Social Security number for mail-in ballots, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Related:
Meghan McCain Is Out at 'The View,' Catching Co-Hosts by Surprise

“The Republicans don’t have a good platform. They are now firmly in the minority. They are in complete, absolute chaos,” Hostin said.

“So what do you do when you can’t win the game fairly, when you don’t have enough votes? You change the rules, and that’s what they’re doing.”

She added that the Republican Party is “trafficking in conspiracy theories” in order to pass the new election laws.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
NBA Finals MVP Skewers LeBron, Others Who Ditched Their Cities to Join 'Super Teams'
'The View' Co-Host Says ID Should Be Required to Set Up Social Media Accounts
The CDC Is Now Monitoring Hundreds of People in the US for Potential Cases of Monkeypox
Vaccinated White House Official and Nancy Pelosi Aide Test Positive for COVID
DeSantis: Vast Majority of Immigrants Apprehended at Border Say They're Heading to Florida
See more...

Conversation