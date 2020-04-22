'View' Host Behar Compares Protesters Wanting To Get Back to Work to Terrorists

The totalitarian worldview of leftist hosts in the mainstream media was on full display Monday on ABC’s “The View” when co-host Joy Behar labeled those protesting coronavirus shutdown orders as “terrorists.”

“A lot of people are going to die because of this behavior,” Behar said of Americans rallying for their states to reopen as unemployment skyrockets and businesses close their doors forever.

“These people are being egged on by right-wing media,” she said, insinuating that the protesters cannot think for themselves.

“People like Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh.”

Apparently, it does not occur to her that the protests erupting in multiple states across the nation are the result of a deep economic pain that is no longer bearable for millions of Americans.

From her comfy perch as a multimillionaire with a steady income, it might be difficult for Behar to empathize with citizens who live paycheck to paycheck; many are so distressed they are heading to food banks.

These people don’t need anyone “egging them on” in order to voice their desperation. Their protests are a straightforward cry for help. Only the tone-deaf cannot hear their pleas.

“And why are you bringing guns to a rally?” Behar said, further stoking the culture wars.

“You want to call yourself protesters, leave your guns home,” she said.

“Those are terrorists who bring guns to things. To rallies. I don’t trust that at all. And don’t listen to these people.”

Thanks to the Second Amendment, law-abiding citizens are free to bring their guns to protests. To assail these peaceful Americans as “terrorists” simply for asserting their democratic rights is preposterous.

Merely carrying a gun does not a terrorist make. It is how the gun is used that matters.

Many terrorists wear masks. Does it follow that those currently wearing masks are terrorists?

The Tsarnaev brothers carried backpacks to conduct their heinous bombing of the Boston Marathon in 2013. Is everyone carrying a backpack a terrorist?

The 9/11 hijackers used box cutters. Are all people holding box cutters terrorists?

Of course they are not, unless they commit a terrorist act with their weapon of choice.

Behar’s co-host, Sunny Hostin, went even further, accusing President Donald Trump of deliberately trying to provoke an insurrection.

“What really disturbed me was the president’s tweets, you know, you have the president saying things like ‘Liberate Virginia’ and then also, in the same sentence, bringing up the Second Amendment,” Hostin said. In a series of tweets on Friday, Trump backed the protests erupting in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

“And, to Joy’s point, you saw protesters with guns, and I think, you know, he’s in a sense, implying an incited insurrection,” she said. “I think the argument can be made that he is inciting violence by these tweets. He’s inciting government insurrection.”

Behar and Hostin thus engaged in irresponsible and foolish chatter. Between the two of them, they concluded that people with guns are terrorists, the protests are the first signs of an insurrection, and radio hosts and the president are like puppeteers pulling people’s strings.

It would surely be quite a surprise to Jones, Limbaugh and Trump that they have this kind of hypnotic sway over others.

Instead, it is the other way around: Many Americans are revolting, and some media and political leaders are listening while others are not.

The ladies on “The View” are, in fact, blind to the reality around them.

At this critical moment in the nation’s history, we should be able to show sympathy and solidarity both for those grappling directly with the coronavirus and those whose cupboards are bare.

