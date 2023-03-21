'The View' Hosts Say the Quiet Part Out Loud, Now We Know the Real Reason They Want Trump Arrested

The ladies of ABC’s “The View” said the quiet part out loud again — this time regarding former President Donald Trump’s prediction that he would be charged with a crime in New York.

During a discussion on Monday about how such a charge would not be “political,” cohost Sunny Hostin opined the goal of prosecutors should be to keep the former president away from power by any means necessary.

That is of course by definition political.

Hostin blew up the narrative that was being pushed by her colleagues and actually proved Trump right. The former president has referred to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into him as a witch hunt.

Over the weekend, Trump stated on Truth Social that he expected to be arrested Tuesday. He cited leaks from Bragg’s office and asked supporters to protest in the event he was taken into custody.

Bragg is investigating Trump for alleged campaign finance violations in relation to a $130,000 “hush money” payment to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels from 2016.

Trump has denied her claims that they had an affair with Daniels, and the Justice Department decided years ago not to pursue a case. With fewer resources than the federal government, and the fact Bragg outright refuses to prosecute some crimes, there is no doubt this case is about anything other than justice.

Any indictment of Trump by Bragg would be purely political.

Naturally, the ladies of “The View” shared their enduring wisdom on the topic with the world when they commented on Trump’s social media post.

They smeared Republican voters as violent people — as they quickly established that Trump’s call to “protest” was actually a dog whistle for violence.

Ana Navarro then derided anyone who would dare call Trump’s arrest “political.”

“What would be political is to not prosecute,” she claimed.

In a back-and-forth with Alyssa Farah Griffin, Hostin gifted the show’s audience with her legal opinion on the matter. It culminated in her calling for a prosecutor to weaponize his office to keep Trump from another term in the White House.

“I think he will be imprisoned this time,” Hostin said.

And Sara Haines was concerned Trump’s arrest might bring upon “January 6th part two.”

Hostin said she was against Trump being “perp walked” in the event he is arrested. She opined it might make him more popular among voters who see the spectacle in Manhattan for what it is.

Monday’s conversation was more or less portrayed as a good-faith analysis of the potential prosecution of a former Republican president — until Hostin let the mask slip off.

“I think the goal is to never have this man be in a position of power again,” Hostin said to applause from the audience. “Not even a crossing guard.”

No one disagreed with Hostin or her confession, and the conversation carried on as if a weaponized justice system is completely acceptable.

Trump announced another bid for the presidency last November and is currently the front runner in the GOP primary. He has also been shown leading President Joe Biden head-to-head in a number of polls.

The left is so afraid of a Trump comeback, the ladies of “The View” are now calling for him to be imprisoned in order to keep him out of the race.

Every time “The View” appears to have hit rock bottom, the show’s hosts manage to find a new low.

