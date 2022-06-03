Share
Commentary

Viewers Stunned After Seeing Disney's Radical Departure from the Classic 'Pinocchio' Blue Fairy

 By Warner Todd Huston  June 3, 2022 at 4:21pm
Last week, Disney began to promote its updated version of Pinocchio and in the short clip, the new design for the famed Blue Fairy was revealed. And, boy did people have questions.

On May 31, Disney released its first look at the new live-action/animated “Pinocchio,” featuring Hollywood star Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of the titular wooden boy.

But one split-second scene in the trailer made people wonder just what Disney was doing with this re-make film. The scene showed the famous Blue Fairy as she bestowed a magical bolt from her wand onto Pinocchio’s wooden head.

Some were shocked to see that this new Blue Fairy is quite a departure from Disney’s original. Instead of a fair-haired, white woman in a filmy blue dress — like the 1940 classic — this 2022 version features actress Cynthia Erivo, a black woman who also identifies as queer.

The Blue Fairy being black is not really a big deal. But Erivo’s usual hair style is a very sparse, skull-hugging crew cut, and she sports her usual style in her role as the Blue Fairy, too. This makes the new Blue Fairy quite different from any seen before.

Indeed, it is also a major departure from the original 1883 book, “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” by Italian author Carlo Collodi. In the Collodi book, the character that would become the Blue Fairy in Disney’s 1940 animated production was originally called “The Fairy with Turquoise Hair.”

The flowing tresses of the Blue Fairy have always been a main part of the character’s design. Until now, that is.

The rather jarring change-up to the character caused a lot of people to jump to social media in shock.

There isn’t anything inherently bad about the new design, granted, but it is certainly a departure from the original 1883 book, not to mention Disney’s own version from 1940.

It remains to be seen if fans accept this new version, or if they come to dismiss it as just another attempt of Disney to go woke at the expense of a famous character.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
