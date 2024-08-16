Share
Sports
News

Viral Australian Breakdancer Breaks Silence: 'So Much Hate' Has Been 'Devastating'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 15, 2024 at 5:59pm
Share

Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael Gunn said the blowback that she has received from her performance in Paris has been “devastating” and asked for privacy.

Breakdancing debuted as a sport in this year’s Olympics.

“Gunn notched three straight losses in the round-robin portion of the breaking competition in Paris, scoring zero points against her three competitors from the United States, France, and Lithuania. Her moves, however, turned her into a meme — and brought about a wave of backlash from those questioning how she got into the games at all,” Business Insider reported.

Gunn is a 36-year-old lecturer at Macquarie University in Sydney, who goes by the name B-Girl Raygun.

Among other elements her performance included the “kangaroo dance.”

Trending:
Understanding the Challenges of Cobalt Investing

“Some critics online have claimed that Gunn unfairly obtained her spot on Team Australia. One viral change.org petition that has since been taken down alleged that Gunn established the governing body that managed the qualifier and that Gunn’s husband, Samuel Free, may have been part of the ‘selection panel’ for Australia’s representatives,” according to Business Insider.

But the Australian Olympic Committee refuted that claim.

Do you think breakdancing should be in the Olympics again?

Chief executive officer Matt Carroll spoke out against the petition, which was found on Change.org and has since been taken down.

“It is disgraceful that these falsehoods concocted by an anonymous person can be published in this way,” he said. “It amounts to bullying and harassment and is defamatory. We are demanding that it be removed from the site immediately. … No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way.”

The organization Ausbreaking held the qualifying event in breakdancing for the country in October 2023, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“Ultimately, Rachael Gunn and Jeff Dunne emerged as the top performers in exactly the same process, securing their spots to represent Australia in Paris,” a statement on Instagram from Ausbreaking read. “Their selection was based solely on their performance in their battles on that day.”

Gunn responded to the controversy in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, saying not all the feedback she has received has been negative, and she was glad to be able to bring joy into people’s lives.

Related:
Videos of Olympic Team Right Before Medals Ceremony Explain Bizarre Behavior - Did Anyone Notice This?

But, she added, “I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has, frankly, been pretty devastating.”

“I went out there, and I had fun. I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics, and I gave my all. Truly,” Gunn said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachael Gunn (@raygun_aus)

She closed, saying, “I’d really like to ask the press to please stop harassing my family, my friends, the Australian breaking community, and the broader street dance community. Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this, so I ask you to please respect their privacy.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Viral Australian Breakdancer Breaks Silence: 'So Much Hate' Has Been 'Devastating'
Palm Beach Officials Consider Shutting Down Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Trump Campaign Brings Back a Very Familiar Face for 2024 Homestretch
Dershowitz Predicts Merchan Will Sentence Trump to Prison on Sept 18, But Throw in a Twist
Insiders: Biden Isn't Telling the Truth About How He Feels About Obama and Pelosi After He Was Pushed Out of Race
See more...

Conversation