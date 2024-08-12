Share
Olympic Viewers Left Stunned After Bizarre Breakdance Performance by Raygun; Judges Weren't Having It Either

 By Samantha Chang  August 12, 2024 at 7:48am
The 2024 Paris Games will go down as the most undignified Olympics in history, thanks to its satanic opening and closing ceremonies and oddball antics that marred the once-revered celebration of sports excellence.

For example, on Friday Australian breakdancer “Raygun” (real name: Rachael Gunn) failed to score a single point after performing arguably the worst “breakdance” ever broadcast to a global audience.

The 36-year-old competitor’s atrocious routine was punctuated by quasi-epileptic spasms that spotlighted her embarrassing lack of recognizable breakdancing skills.

Sadly, Raygun’s cringeworthy performance overshadowed that of Japan’s Ami Yuasa, who won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in breakdancing.

Lithuania’s Dominika Banevič won the silver medal, while Liu Qingyi of China took home the bronze.

In today’s warped, attention-mongering climate, it’s predictable that Raygun knew she was outclassed skill-wise, so she made the biggest spectacle of herself in order to stand out.

Are you watching the Olympics?

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best — their power moves,” Gunn told reporters, per Sky News. “What I bring is creativity.”

Numerous viewers expressed shock and secondhand embarrassment at the appalling spectacle.

Unfortunately, our twisted DEI world elevates mediocrity over excellence, so it’s no surprise that Raygun’s abysmal routine went viral on social media and inspired copycat performances.

It’s hard to tell if the public is laughing with — or at — Raygun, but suffice it to say, she made an indelible impression, for better or worse.

The mockery Gunn made of her sport is emblematic of the flaming dumpster-fire that were these toxically “woke” Olympics.

As we look ahead, let us hope that the Olympic organizers learn from the egregious mishaps that marred the Paris Games and never repeat the atrocities we endured this time around.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
