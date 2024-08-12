Olympic Viewers Left Stunned After Bizarre Breakdance Performance by Raygun; Judges Weren't Having It Either

The 2024 Paris Games will go down as the most undignified Olympics in history, thanks to its satanic opening and closing ceremonies and oddball antics that marred the once-revered celebration of sports excellence.

For example, on Friday Australian breakdancer “Raygun” (real name: Rachael Gunn) failed to score a single point after performing arguably the worst “breakdance” ever broadcast to a global audience.

The 36-year-old competitor’s atrocious routine was punctuated by quasi-epileptic spasms that spotlighted her embarrassing lack of recognizable breakdancing skills.

me forcing my mom to watch the dance i made up in the pool pic.twitter.com/zbtwEFjpTG — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) August 9, 2024

Sadly, Raygun’s cringeworthy performance overshadowed that of Japan’s Ami Yuasa, who won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in breakdancing.

Lithuania’s Dominika Banevič won the silver medal, while Liu Qingyi of China took home the bronze.

In today’s warped, attention-mongering climate, it’s predictable that Raygun knew she was outclassed skill-wise, so she made the biggest spectacle of herself in order to stand out.

Are you watching the Olympics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best — their power moves,” Gunn told reporters, per Sky News. “What I bring is creativity.”

Numerous viewers expressed shock and secondhand embarrassment at the appalling spectacle.

I’ve never been more embarrassed in my life! — Duchess of Exeter 🌏 (@WhosFibbing) August 10, 2024

As if these Olympics couldn’t get any more woke or weird 😂

That is absolutely the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen. — El Jean (@eljean) August 10, 2024

Unfortunately, our twisted DEI world elevates mediocrity over excellence, so it’s no surprise that Raygun’s abysmal routine went viral on social media and inspired copycat performances.

How that Australian lady was breakdancing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2R8Yuqoji8 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) August 10, 2024

Australia has formally requested that people stop doing videos making fun of their Olympic breakdancer named ‘RayGun’. This TikTok user wins the internet today pic.twitter.com/4yRgZeQrlf — MrTruthBomb (@realMrTruthBomb) August 12, 2024

It’s hard to tell if the public is laughing with — or at — Raygun, but suffice it to say, she made an indelible impression, for better or worse.

The mockery Gunn made of her sport is emblematic of the flaming dumpster-fire that were these toxically “woke” Olympics.

Closing ceremonies for the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 are underway and they are off to a dark creepy start…. They appear to be doubling down… pic.twitter.com/mGT4AOefaK — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) August 11, 2024

As we look ahead, let us hope that the Olympic organizers learn from the egregious mishaps that marred the Paris Games and never repeat the atrocities we endured this time around.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.