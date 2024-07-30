Share
Olympics Scrambling to Deny Mocking Jesus' Last Supper, Despite Already Admitting They Did

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2024 at 4:55pm
Officials of the Paris Olympics initially said that the drag queen extravaganza that marked the controversial opening of the Games was, in fact, based upon the iconic “The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci, then they tried to walk it back.

After a resounding wave of condemnation of the anti-Christian-themed opening became too intense to ignore, officials said there was no connection between dolled-up drag queens and “The Last Supper,” and that contradicted what was said days earlier.

Thomas Jolly, the opening ceremony’s artistic director was the star of the walkback, saying a 17th-century painting named “The Feast of the Gods” by Dutch artist Jan van Bijlert was his artistic inspiration, according to the New York Post.

He later told French TV that da Vinci’s work was “not my inspiration,” according to USA Today.

“The idea was to have a pagan celebration connected to the gods of Olympus. You will never find in me a desire to mock and denigrate anyone,” he said.

But the tangled web woven by Jolly contradicted a statement from the Paris Games, according to The Wrap.

“For the ‘Festivities’ segment, Thomas Jolly took inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting to create the setting,” the statement said.

“Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect towards any religious group or belief. … [Jolly] is not the first artist to make a reference to what is a world-famous work of art. From Andy Warhol to ‘The Simpsons,’ many have done it before him,” the statement continued.

The ceremony and the firestorm it created led telecommunications giant C Spire to pull its ads from the Olympics, USA Today reported.

Condemnation over the event that began Friday was still flowing Tuesday.

“I am sorry to say to ALL the world’s GREATEST ATHLETES, I wish you ALL THE BEST, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan,” comedian Rob Schneider posted on X.

Carrie Pierce, a Christian and co-founder of Morgan Pierce Media & Publishing, said the mockery of Christians was no accident, according to Fox News.

“The Last Supper ‘performance’ during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics was not art. It was satanic warfare — and mental illness — on full display,” she said.

“One has to wonder, why didn’t they choose to portray a drag queen Muhammed or a drag queen Buddha instead? Christians are considered ‘easy prey’ because we’re expected to turn the other cheek and be ‘tolerant.’ Until that changes, this debauchery will continue — to the world’s detriment,” she said.

“God will not be mocked. And for us, the only real question that should be asked is: Why is it so important for grown men dressed as women to gain access to our young people in such a hypersexualized manner?  What’s that REALLY about?” she said.

