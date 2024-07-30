Olympics Scrambling to Deny Mocking Jesus' Last Supper, Despite Already Admitting They Did

Officials of the Paris Olympics initially said that the drag queen extravaganza that marked the controversial opening of the Games was, in fact, based upon the iconic “The Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci, then they tried to walk it back.

After a resounding wave of condemnation of the anti-Christian-themed opening became too intense to ignore, officials said there was no connection between dolled-up drag queens and “The Last Supper,” and that contradicted what was said days earlier.

Thomas Jolly, the opening ceremony’s artistic director was the star of the walkback, saying a 17th-century painting named “The Feast of the Gods” by Dutch artist Jan van Bijlert was his artistic inspiration, according to the New York Post.

We were told the Opening Ceremonies for the Paris Olympics were NOT about the Last Supper. Sadly, that is NOT true. Below is an ad BEFORE the opening ceremonies saying, “…a recreation of THE LAST SUPPER.” #StopTheLies #OlympicGames @mercedesschlapp #LastSupper… pic.twitter.com/i8OOJJTmnX — Rev. Patrick Mahoney (@revmahoney) July 29, 2024

He later told French TV that da Vinci’s work was “not my inspiration,” according to USA Today.

“The idea was to have a pagan celebration connected to the gods of Olympus. You will never find in me a desire to mock and denigrate anyone,” he said.

Drag queens mock Christianity during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics in Paris as they attempt to recreate da Vinci’s painting of Jesus’ Last Supper. Not only are Christians the only people that it is socially acceptable to mock… it’s actually celebrated and put front and… pic.twitter.com/xgwYz0It0x — Shane Pruitt (@shane_pruitt78) July 26, 2024

But the tangled web woven by Jolly contradicted a statement from the Paris Games, according to The Wrap.

Are you boycotting the Olympics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (27 Votes) No: 7% (2 Votes)

“For the ‘Festivities’ segment, Thomas Jolly took inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting to create the setting,” the statement said.

“Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect towards any religious group or belief. … [Jolly] is not the first artist to make a reference to what is a world-famous work of art. From Andy Warhol to ‘The Simpsons,’ many have done it before him,” the statement continued.

The ceremony and the firestorm it created led telecommunications giant C Spire to pull its ads from the Olympics, USA Today reported.

Condemnation over the event that began Friday was still flowing Tuesday.

“I am sorry to say to ALL the world’s GREATEST ATHLETES, I wish you ALL THE BEST, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan,” comedian Rob Schneider posted on X.

Carrie Pierce, a Christian and co-founder of Morgan Pierce Media & Publishing, said the mockery of Christians was no accident, according to Fox News.

“The Last Supper ‘performance’ during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics was not art. It was satanic warfare — and mental illness — on full display,” she said.

The French Olympic Committee has been hard at work taking down videos of their satanic, trans, and occult opening ceremonies claiming copyright laws. It’s our first amendment right to share these videos and our outright outrage over the anti-Christian Olympic opening ceremonies. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 27, 2024

“One has to wonder, why didn’t they choose to portray a drag queen Muhammed or a drag queen Buddha instead? Christians are considered ‘easy prey’ because we’re expected to turn the other cheek and be ‘tolerant.’ Until that changes, this debauchery will continue — to the world’s detriment,” she said.

“God will not be mocked. And for us, the only real question that should be asked is: Why is it so important for grown men dressed as women to gain access to our young people in such a hypersexualized manner? What’s that REALLY about?” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.