JD Vance Underwent Surgery After Attending Senate Swearing-in Ceremony on Capitol Hill

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance underwent surgery Friday.

Vance, who is still serving as a member of the Senate, was operated on at George Washington Hospital on Friday afternoon.

“The Vice President-elect is having long-planned, minor sinus surgery and will be back at work tomorrow,” Vance spokesperson William Martin said Friday, according to Fox News.

No advance notice of the surgery was reported.

Earlier that day, Vance attended the ceremony for the swearing-in of new senators and welcomed two new Republican members of the Senate, Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania.

I was proud to stand with ⁦@berniemoreno⁩ and ⁦@DaveMcCormickPA⁩ as they were sworn in to the US Senate. Congrats to them and to all of our new senators! pic.twitter.com/nnQFFsbNiA — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 3, 2025

“Congrats to them and to all of our new senators!” he posted on X.

Moreno defeated now-former Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

Vance is expected to have a major role in the new administration, according to Semafor.

“He’s going to be involved in a lot of decisions that the president makes,” Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said. “It won’t be just ones that are interacting in between the Hill and the White House.”

However, one source said Vance will draw on his Senate experience.

“You can’t have the president call for everything,” Semafor said it was told by a source “close to Vance” it did not name. “J.D. is a former colleague calling them. It’s a little bit of a softer touch … [Trump] is the hammer. J.D. is more like a diplomat.”

When Vance resigns from the Senate, that will trigger a state-level process to fill the seat, according to NBC News.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will appoint someone to fill the seat until 2026.

At that time, an election will be held for the remainder of Vance’s term, which runs through 2028.

Lt. Gov John Husted is the apparent frontrunner for the appointment, according to NBC.

“If Husted wants to serve this way, it’s there,” NBC quoted what it said was “a person familiar with the discussions.”

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has emerged as a late and leading contender to succeed Vice President-elect JD Vance in the Senate, three Republicans familiar with the process say. https://t.co/ETTkaodvTR — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 3, 2025



Husted and DeWine met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month, NBC reported, citing sources it did not name.

