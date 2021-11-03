Share
News
New York voters are shown a primary election absentee ballot by a New York City Board Election staff member on July 2.
New York voters are shown a primary election absentee ballot by a New York City Board Election staff member on July 2. (Mary Altaffer / AP)

Voters Surprise Democrats by Shutting Down Their Attempt to Change Election Rules in Deep Blue State

 By Jack Davis  November 3, 2021 at 10:43am
Share

Amid disinterest and disdain, New York State voters slapped the hands of Democrats who wanted to throw away long-standing election rules and cement control over the state’s redistricting process.

The political chasm between New York City and the rest of the state was evident in the way two propositions to loosen election rules were defeated.

New York’s Proposition 3 to scrap the current requirement to register 10 days before an election and Proposition 4 to allow universal vote-by-mail eked out a plurality of support in New York City, but was defeated when Upstate New York rejected the measures, according to the New York Post.

The Post noted that more than 200,000 New York City voters never even voted on the ballot questions.

Trending:
Conservatives Furious: Kavanaugh, Barrett Side with Liberal Judges on Major SCOTUS Decision

A different type of power grab was envisioned in Proposition 1 — which among its other provisions would have meant that when district lines are drawn after each Census, a simple majority vote would be good enough to win legislative approval. Currently, a two-thirds majority is required.

The practical impact of the proposition would have been that the minority party, which in deep-blue New York is the Republican Party, would have had no voice in the redistricting process.

The League of Women Voters of New York State had joined Republicans in opposing the measure.

“It’s not giving other parties a fair shot at having any sort of say in this process,” said Jennifer Wilson, the group’s deputy director, according to The New York Times.

With 86 percent of the state’s election districts reporting, Proposition 1 was heading for defeat by a 55 percent to 45 percent margin,  according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Proposition 3 was being trounced by a 57 percent to 43 percent margin. Proposition 4 was losing 56 percent to 44 percent.

In a pre-election Op-Ed in the New York Post, Jerry Kassar, the chairman of New York state’s Conservative Party outlined why voters should reject the proposals.

Related:
Red Wave: Republican Flips Texas House Seat in District Where Biden Won by 14 Points

“New York Democrats use a nasty trick. They propose something of self-interest, couch it in lofty language and then call anyone who opposes it ‘haters’ — or worse,” he wrote.

“These ballot initiatives would dramatically change how elections take place in the Empire State — all to the advantage of the Democratic Party, naturally. They would weaken, not strengthen, existing election safeguards.”

New York has held secure elections for generations. But if you listen to the Democrats, who control every lever of power in state government, major reforms are needed — ‘reforms’ that would help them institutionalize that power for potentially decades to come,” he continued.

Will Democrats keep trying to change the rules to their benefit?

“Voting is a right every citizen should exercise. But voting systems have to be fair, secure and workable. That’s why we have laws already in place to protect the integrity of the voting process —  laws vetted by time.”

“Albany Democrats in charge of state government have little interest in that. They simply see an opportunity to tighten their monopoly on power, and they’re trying to seize on it by changing the electoral system to their permanent advantage. There’s nothing noble about that. It’s pure Tammany Hall,” Kassar explained.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Voters Surprise Democrats by Shutting Down Their Attempt to Change Election Rules in Deep Blue State
World Series Hero Praises 'The Good Lord' During Live Post-Game Interview
Trump Responds to Republicans' Stunning Virginia Sweep by Giving Credit to 'MAGA Voters'
Socialist Democratic Nominee Endorsed by AOC Getting Trounced by Write-In Candidate in Mayor's Race in New York
Fully Vaccinated Airline Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Then Found to Be Infected with COVID
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.