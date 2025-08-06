'Walking Dead' Actress Dies at Age 33

Kelley Mack, known for her role on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has died after a battle with an aggressive and rare form of cancer at the age of 33.

A representative for Mack confirmed the death of the actress in a statement to ABC News, saying, “She will be so missed.”

Mack died Saturday, Aug. 2, in her hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, according to her family.

Her mother and aunt were at her side as she passed. In a statement posted online Tuesday, Mack’s sister wrote, “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley.”

The statement continued: “Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present… Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies.”

The statement concluded, “She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

One social media user who said she worked with the actress commented on the post, “What an incredible human.”

Her family plans to hold a “life celebration” in Ohio on Aug. 16.

In January, Mack revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma.

The National Cancer Institute describes diffuse midline glioma as “a rare subtype of glial tumors” that begin in the brain or spinal cord.

The institute adds, “The relative five-year survival rate for diffuse midline glioma is 42.2 percent. However, there are many factors that can affect prognosis. These include the tumor grade and molecular type, the person’s age and health when diagnosed, and how they respond to treatment. If you want to understand your prognosis, talk to your doctor.”

Mack said her symptoms began with “persistent lower back pain” and “shooting pains” in her legs and back.

Following a biopsy surgery on her spinal cord, Mack said she lost the use of her right leg and most of her left leg.

“I now get around with a walker and a wheelchair,” she wrote.

Despite her declining health, Mack’s sister said she faced the end with courage.

“She would want you all to know how much she loves you,” she wrote.

“And as her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God.”

Mack played Addy in Season 9 of “The Walking Dead.”

She also appeared in episodes of “9-1-1” and “Chicago Med.”

