The crime-infested blue state of California has devolved into a haven for law-breaking hoodlums, thanks to Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies that have emboldened theft and thuggery.

In the latest example, Kalimah Priforce, a Democratic council member in Emeryville, had his wallet and keys stolen from his bike bag on Monday, KPIX-TV correspondent Betty Yu reported.

“The thing is that they’re not going to get much from it,” he joked. “I am on a politician’s budget.”

Ironically, the theft occurred shortly after the leftist rode his bike to the Bay Street Mall to talk to local store owners about the rampant crime that has been plaguing the small California city.

Emeryville, a suburb of Oakland, is supposedly considered one of the best places to live in the Golden State.

The fact that a Democrat was robbed in a suburb that’s considered an ideal place to live spotlights just how grim the situation is in California, which has imploded under liberal policies.

Bay Street mall workers on edge after large brawl involving dozens of teens One gunshot was fired, one person was stabbed, and workers at stores like Bath & Body Works locked themselves in the stock room. @KPIXtv @priforce https://t.co/9g6GXDnSnM pic.twitter.com/Gddz0Ne99p — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) August 30, 2023

The day before the robbery, mobs of teens swarmed the Bay Street Mall and engaged in a violent melee.

According to police, the brawl began with around 50 teens fighting in a store before the violence spilled over outside.

“One gunshot was fired, one person was stabbed, and workers at stores like Bath & Body Works locked themselves in the stock room” to protect themselves, Yu posted on X, formerly called Twitter.

Skyrocketing crime has become a hallmark of Democrat-controlled cities nationwide, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.

On the same day that the California councilman was robbed in Emeryville while speaking to constituents about rising crime, a TV news crew in Chicago was robbed at gunpoint while reporting on a surge of armed burglaries.

This sickening pattern of lawlessness is metastasizing nationwide while the Biden administration allows daily border invasions and sends billions of U.S. tax dollars to fund the war in Ukraine.

Biden just sent another $250 million in military aid to the Nazis in Ukraine Wasting billions of dollars in a country most people in America can’t even find on a map while more than half a million Americans are starving on the streets The current US government is destroying… pic.twitter.com/0vbdLyu8xu — Gabe (@GabeZZOZZ) August 29, 2023

I feel overwhelmed—I can’t imagine what law enforcement in the Tucson sector are feeling right now—Seeing 900 people in Lukeville within hours today in 109 heat. My phone hasn’t stopped all day— It’s chaos and a lot of people aren’t paying attention. Please pay attention.… pic.twitter.com/Z20QbDKHGg — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 31, 2023

Around Aug. 27, video was recorded documenting a brazen group robbery of power tools at a Home Depot in Signal Hill, Calif., near Long Beach. The masked males in hoodies made off with the expensive goods while people watched. pic.twitter.com/vHKb2vwMM8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2023

Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies are destroying whole neighborhoods, hurting small businesses and endangering public safety.

How much more suffering must Americans endure before this crisis is acknowledged and addressed?

