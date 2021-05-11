Police bodycam footage has become a staple of liberal rants against the police.

Then there is the bodycam of Alyssa Vogel, who has NYPD blue pumping through her veins.

Vogel’s dramatic effort to rush a wounded four-year-old girl through New York City’s Times Square was preserved on her bodycam and has now been shared as a counterpoint to the cop-bashing so common in Joe Biden’s America.

“My dad used to be a cop,” she told the New York Post. “My husband’s a cop. My brother is a cop. I just wanted to join the police department and help people.”

Vogel, a former teacher and mother to a six-month-old boy, was having as routine a day as policing in the Big Apple can be until late Saturday afternoon, when a man later became embroiled in a dispute with his brother. Farrakhan Muhammad is accused of firing three shots, each of which hit a tourist, one of those three hitting Skye Martinez, 4, who was toy shopping in Times square with her mother.

Vogel’s bodycam footage shows her running to the girl, helping to put a tourniquet on her leg and then dash with her through packed Manhattan streets until she could get to an ambulance.

Vogel called Martinez “the strongest little girl I’ve ever seen.”

Are you tired of the attacks on the police? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 100% (4 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“This little girl was so strong,” she said. “She didn’t even cry once except when we were putting the tourniquet on. She screamed because it’s very painful.”

The girl’s mom was in panic mode, Vogel said.

“I kept telling her to breathe, that I know what she’s going through because I have a baby myself,” said Vogel. “It was very difficult for her, very traumatic. She saw her daughter just get shot.”

Vogel did not want the girl to wait.

Whether they’re rushing toward the danger to help save a little girl or rushing home to family after their tour this #MothersDay — the dedication of NY’s Finest knows no bounds.

pic.twitter.com/fMM384Mb7O — Deputy Commissioner John Miller (@NYPDDCPI) May 9, 2021

“I just picked her up so I could run to the ambulance,” she said.

“She was just saying she wanted her mom. Her mom was running right behind me, but she was calling for her mother.”

Vogel stayed with the girl and her mother during the ambulance ride and afterward.

“I actually got out of the ambulance with her and ran her to the pediatrics unit, where the doctors took over,” she said.

Through the Post, she had a message for the girl’s mom.

“Keep your head up,” she said. “The little girl’s going to be able to walk again. She’ll be OK.”

Suspected Times Square shooter is career criminal with a lengthy rap sheet https://t.co/812KwkUlNN pic.twitter.com/VkS2B29wUr — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

Police are still hunting for the man suspected of shooting the girl.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.