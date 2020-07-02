SECTIONS
Who Wants To Go to the Walmart Drive-in? Yes, It's Real Thing and It's Happening in the Parking Lot

Walmart signage is seen on a store in the image above. Over 100 locations will be offering drive-in movie nights this summer.Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock ImageWalmart signage is seen on a store in the image above. Over 100 locations will be offering drive-in movie nights this summer. (Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock Image)

By Amanda Thomason
Published July 2, 2020 at 1:34pm
Despite the uncertainty this year has held, it has also provided opportunities for people to focus on things that have been sidelined for some time.

With the push to stay home, families have had to come up with ways to keep kids entertained, and while some may have more opportunities for screen time, many have also rediscovered the outdoors, with parents and kids alike riding bikes more than ever before.

Another common summer pastime is going to the movie theater — but now that they have become a hazard, because of their cramped quarters, people are given no choice but to look elsewhere.

Walmart has come up with a good way to both provide safe entertainment and boost their sales by bringing back an old favorite: Drive-in movies.

Perhaps due to streaming services like Netflix, which have allowed viewers to watch a variety of shows and movies from their comfort of their own homes, the interest in drive-in theaters has plummeted. However, the pandemic brought on from the coronavirus is just the sort of thing that could bring it back.

According to Market Watch, Walmart and Tribeca Enterprises will be offering 320 showings at 160 of its stores. The parking lots will be turned into theaters and people will be able to maintain safe social distancing.

“Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” Jane Rosenthal, the CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises, said, according to Business Insider.

“But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather.”

The movies will be family-friendly, and Walmart is also highlighting its easy access curbside services: Families can pull up to the store, pick up their meal or some snacks, then park in the lot to enjoy a film.

“This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles,” Walmart said in a news release, according to CNN.

The showings will start in August and run through October. Walmart is running a special website that it will update as the start date approaches.

“Get ready for the most amazing family drive-in movie tour ever,” an ad for the drive-in theaters reads.

“Starting in early August, we’re popping up safe, socially distanced drive-in events at Walmart Supercenters across America,” the ad continued.

You can sign up for Walmart’s weekly newsletter for more information.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Amanda Thomason
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
