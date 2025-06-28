WaPo Editor Who Investigated Roy Moore Hit With Child Pornography Charges

Remember the so-called “iron law of woke projection?” It basically states that whatever the left accuses the right of, they themselves are engaged in.

On Friday, it was revealed that one Washington Post editor was engaged in a particularly heinous form of that law — and could face two decades behind bars because of it.

According to multiple reports — including from The Washington Post itself — editor Thomas LeGro was arrested Thursday as part of an FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigation.

The 48-year-old LeGro allegedly had “11 videos of prepubescent girls performing sexual acts” on his work laptop, WUSA-TV in Washington reported.

The sick irony here is that LeGro won a Pulitzer for his reporting on Roy Moore during the Alabama Republican judge’s 2017 campaign for the seat Jeff Sessions vacated when he became U.S. attorney general.

The claims — which were never proved — involved allegations that, in the 1970s and early 1980s, Moore pursued relationships with teenage girls, and led to Democrat Doug Jones winning the special election. (Jones would lose to former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville when running for a full term in 2020.)

And, according to WUSA, not only had this been going on for some time, but his actions when the FBI came to his house did not exactly speak of pure innocence:

After searching LeGro’s laptop, agents reported that they came across what appeared to be fractured pieces of a computer hard drive in his basement hallway. Agents noted that LeGro had been standing in the doorway to the basement when they first entered the house on Thursday.

LeGro’s name, email address, former address, and birth date had turned up in an FBI investigation of a digital currency known as E-Gold that had been used to access memberships to child pornography sites in the mid-2000s. That account had last been accessed in 2005.

Is the iron law of woke projection a real thing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

LeGro, who was named one of three deputy video editors for the Post in 2024, was arrested after the raid on Thursday.

If convicted, he could face 20 years in prison.

The Post said in a statement that it “understands the severity of these allegations, and the employee has been placed on leave.”

Rather unbelievably, this isn’t the first Pulitzer Prize winner who’s been published in the Washington Post that has been arrested under similar circumstances this calendar year.

In January, Darrin Bell, a 49-year-old cartoonist who produced political cartoons for the Post and other publications, was arrested after an investigation found 134 videos of child sexual abuse material on one of his accounts.

JUST IN – Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for possession of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/L7cKv1vVuw — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 16, 2025

And, of course, he’d drawn a cartoon criticizing Republicans as Nazis for calling LGBT-niks with an interest in propagandizing our children “groomers,” among other opinions about the sexual proclivities of the American right:

The artist who made these cartoons obsessing over calling Trump and Republicans r*pists, groomers, and Nazis, was just arrested for child p**n. pic.twitter.com/0PY3R2x8hH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2025

Now, again: Innocent until proven guilty, but the same thing goes for Roy Moore and other Republicans, too. Twice in the same year, wokeistas who have made hay off of dubious claims of conservative moral decrepitude turn out to have allegedly committed one of the most despicable crimes an individual can be accused of. Twice.

If you don’t believe the iron law of woke projection is a thing now, I don’t know what can ever happen to convince you of it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.