SECTIONS
Media Watch
Print

WaPo Forced To Issue Correction after Citing Satirical Website as Credible Source

By Jack Davis
July 10, 2018 at 3:50pm
Print

When The Washington Post went to chronicle a British protest linked to the upcoming arrival of President Donald Trump, it included information that even The Post later had to agree was fake news.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, British music fans are working to drive the 2004 Green Day song “American Idiot” up in the charts as their way of protesting Trump’s visit.

As of Tuesday, the song was, in fact, atop Amazon U.K.’s top-seller list and well toward the top on other charts as well.

In its reporting on that, The Post was on target. But the story went astray when it included information from Clickhole.com, a website that offers satire and not facts, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The site had a satirical Op-Ed attributed to Green Day frontman Billy Joe Armstrong about the song, some of which found its way into The Post’s article.

TRENDING: Mexico Creates ‘Police Force’ to Stop Illegals from Crossing Its Southern Border

“But despite the song’s ubiquity, Armstrong waited 13 years to reveal — in an article he wrote for Clickhole.com — that the ‘American Idiot’ was President George W. Bush,” The Post wrote.

The satirical piece, which remains up on Clickhole, further slams Bush.

“The main reason we made George W. Bush the ‘American Idiot’ is because he started a war,” the Clickhole article quotes Armstrong as saying.

It took a little time, but eventually The Post learned it had conflated satire with news and tweeted a correction.

The Post also added an editor’s note to the story.

Does this erode your trust in the mainstream media?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“A previous version of this report included information about the meaning of ‘American Idiot’ that was attributed to a Clickhole.com article. Clickhole.com is a satire site. The information has been removed from the story,” the note read.

The campaign to boost the song has been a long time in the works.

RELATED: Melania Trump Shoots Down Media Conspiracy Theories Regarding Her Absence Following Surgery

Paul Shane and Jeffrey Holland, who are behind the effort, said they started working on the project in January 2017.

“(When British Prime Minister) Theresa May offered Trump a full state visit, 1.8 million people signed a government petition to protest this,” they said, according to Newsweek. “We thought we’d protest in a different way. We thought this would be amusing.”

Trump will arrive in Britain on Thursday and remain through Sunday. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with May and Queen Elizabeth II.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

Tags: fake news, mainstream media, The Washington Post

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Melania Trump made grand fashion statements at the SCOTUS announcement.

Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

Jack Davis

North Korea and United States leaders agree on their dislike of fake news outlets.

North Korean Official Cracks Fake News Joke Aimed at CNN, NBC

The Western Journal

Italy Takes Big Step in Blocking Mass Migration to Country

The Western Journal

Multiple Fatalities Confirmed After New Jersey House Explosion

Jack Davis

Obamacare Dealt Blow as $10.4 Bil Wealth Redistribution Halted

Jack Davis

Paul Manafort is being accused of bank fraud and tax charges after secret meetings between reporters that violated grand jury secrecy.

Report: AP Journalists Met with FBI, Gave ‘Code’ for Manafort’s Locker

Jack Davis

Man Dies While Protecting His Children from Polar Bear

The Western Journal

Immigration Zero Tolerance

California Adopts Mass Trials After Buckling Under Surge of Illegals

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.