Warren Attacks Facebook, Claims They're Supporting Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) speaks at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) speaks at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on Sept. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 12, 2019 at 9:37am
For failing to muzzle President Donald Trump in the fashion it was expected to, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is giving the social media giant a stern talking-to, using an ad with false claims to prove her point.

At issue is a political ad taken out by the Trump campaign.

The Trump campaign ad accuses Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption, an allegation that remains as of yet unproven.

As such, the Biden campaign clamored for the ad to be taken down.

Facebook refused.

In response, the Warren campaign has tweeted the text of a fake Facebook ad, which was approved.

“Breaking news: Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election,” the mock Warren ad states. “You’re probably shocked, and you might be thinking, ‘how could this possibly be true?’ … “Well, it’s not. (Sorry.)”

“But what Zuckerberg *has* done is given Donald Trump free rein to lie on his platform — and then to pay Facebook gobs of money to push out their lies to American voters,” the ad said.

“If Trump tries to lie in a TV ad, most networks will refuse to air it. But Facebook just cashes Trump’s checks,” the ad continued.

“Facebook already helped elect Donald Trump once. Now, they’re deliberately allowing a candidate to intentionally lie to the American people. It’s time to hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable.”

Warren also tweeted her condemnation of Facebook.

“Facebook holds incredible power to affect elections and our national debate. They’ve decided to let political figures lie to you—even about Facebook itself—while their executives and their investors get even richer off the ads containing these lies,” she tweeted.

Some on Twitter downplayed Warren’s claims.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company “believes political speech should be protected.”

“If Senator Warren wants to say things she knows to be untrue, we believe Facebook should not be in the position of censoring that speech,” the spokesperson told The Hill.

Lee Goodman, a Republican who formerly chaired the Federal Election Commission, said Facebook is right to let the political process separate truth from fiction when it comes to allegations.

“Facebook, like all publishers, has to have reasonable editorial standards,” Goodman told CNBC.

“What we’re seeing here is an exercise of their editorial freedom to feature candidate ads without fact-checking and allow the political process to be the arbiter of truth and falsity in political advertising by the candidates themselves.”

Goodman said Facebook will be “condemned” no matter what it does, even though it “doesn’t want to be the arbiter and doesn’t want to take sides in these political debates.”

“Their stated policy, I think, is fair,” Goodman said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
