Warren Dodges Question When Asked About Donations from Fossil Fuel Companies

By Jason Hopkins
at 11:21am
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren gave a long and evasive answer when asked about the Democratic National Committee’s position on fossil fuel donations.

While delivering a speech at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Warren unveiled legislation that would ban members from the White House and Congress from owning individual stock — a move she claimed will reduce conflict between investment and lawmakers.

However, during the question-and-answer session, the progressive senator did not appear prepared to address a controversy that has been plaguing the Democratic National Committee in recent days.

When asked whether she agreed with DNC Chairman Tom Perez’s decision to once again allow fossil fuel-related PAC donations, Warren didn’t answer the question, and instead offered a longwinded response about how everyone needs to abide by the law.

“I want to see everybody abide by the same set of rules. I want to see everyone who’s running for federal office disclose their taxes. I want to see everyone who’s in federal office make those same disclosures and get rid of any individual stock so they can’t trade in them,” Warren said.

“For me, this is about changing all the rules.”

The hubbub centers around the DNC’s flipflop on campaign donations originating from fossil fuel companies.

National Democrats, as part of their climate change agenda, have become increasingly antagonist towards businesses that produce greenhouse gas emissions.

In a sweeping move to quantify their stance, executive members of the DNC unanimously voted in June to ban any contributions from corporate political action committees related to the oil, coal and gas industries.

The vote attracted wide adulation from environmental activists and appeared to reflect a popular position among progressives.

However, in a surprising move, Perez opted to reverse this decision just two months later.

The DNC chairman said the reversal was meant to keep the DNC a “big tent” party that doesn’t make energy workers feel left out — despite the original resolution never barring small donations from individual donors.

The DNC has since taken major flak for their reversal.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

