Just because you’re paranoid, it doesn’t mean you’re wrong.

And for any supporters of President-elect Donald Trump who feel that they’ve been unfairly targeted by the government, but were summarily dismissed by the angry left as conspiracy theorists — turns out you were right.

One of the more foul and vile “We told you so” moments in recent history occurred shortly after the 2024 election.

On Friday, The Daily Wire published a blistering report revealing that at least one Federal Emergency Management Agency official had directed her workers not to canvas any homes that belonged to Trump supporters in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

A supervisor identified as Marn’i WashingtonWashington was promptly let go and FEMA apologized profusely.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again,” a FEMA representative told The Daily Wire.

You would think that FEMA confirming this awful report would be the worst thing to come out of this dereliction of duty.

You would think wrong.

Because when Marn’i Washington, the FEMA official at the heart of this swirling controversy, finally had her chance to tell her side of this story, it only made things much, much worse for the government.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” Washington spoke at length with the eponymous host of the show.

You can watch the whole thing for yourself below:







After claiming that she was never actually fired (as in, no paperwork, just a verbal firing), Washington continued to defend herself — but in doing so, actually directly contradicted the FEMA representative who claimed this was “an isolated incident.”

“They all alleged that these actions were made of my own recognizance, and that it was for my own political advances,” Washington said. “However, if you look at the record, there is what we call a ‘community trend,’ and, unfortunately, it just so happened that the political hostility that was encountered by my team — and I was on two different teams during this deployment — uh, they just so happened to have the Trump campaign signage.

“FEMA always preaches avoidance first, then de-escalation.”

(Shouldn’t it be the other way around?)

Now comes the kicker from Washington: “So this is not isolated. This is a colossal event of avoidance, not just in the state of Florida, but you will find avoidance in the Carolinas.

“Senior leadership will lie to you and tell you that they do not know, but if you ask the [Disaster Survivor Assistance] crew leads and specialists what they are experiencing in the field, they will tell you.”

Now, it’s clear that both Washington and Martin are trying to spin this in a leftist manner, painting Trump supporters as literal threats to general safety.

But since we already know that’s not true (remind me, who was behind those “mostly peaceful” riots in 2020?), let’s look at the other part of this angle: Is FEMA really telling its employees to — at the first sign of resistance from people who are clearly shell-shocked and scared — drop all pretenses of helping your fellow American?

Because that’s what Washington is claiming, and that’s offensive and despicable for a branch of the government that is supposed to help all Americans in need.

It also can’t be stressed how much of a dereliction of duty it is to disavow entire swathes of people based on the actions of a few — again, likely shocked and scared — Trump supporters.

And who even knows what “hostile” means in this case?

Look, it’s bad enough for the government to play favorites when it comes to its own citizenry.

But to then deny that or to obfuscate the truth about the matter? And to have all that exposed because of the very leftism that you’re clearly fostering in your own agency?

THIS is why Trump was elected, on the basis of cleaning out the swamp. Because if he doesn’t, it’s clear the government has no issue discriminating against everyday Americans.

