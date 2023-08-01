Washington Commanders Radio Host Fired for Calling Sports Anchor 'Barbie Girl,' Other Comments

A radio host for the Washington Commanders has been booted over comments made last week about a female sports reporter.

Don Geronimo of WBIG-FM was fired after the team barred him from the facility where it is holding its training camp.

“After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG,” Aaron Hyland, iHeartMedia’s D.C. regional president, told The Washington Post on Saturday. “We take matters of this nature very seriously, and this behavior does not align with our core values.”

Geronimo, whose real name is Michael Sorce, called WUSA sports anchor Sharla McBride “Barbie girl.”

“Hey look, Barbie’s here. Hi, Barbie girl,” Geronimo called to McBride while on the air on Thursday, according to WUSA. “I’m guessing she’s a cheerleader.”

Later in his broadcast, McBride again became the subject of conversation.

“Oh hey. There’s that chick that you thought … said tight,” Geronimo said.

“Yah. I screamed tight when she was …” said Crash Young, Geronimo’s producer.

“I think. I think she’s a sportscaster at Channel 9. Or Channel 7,” Geronimo said.

“Yeah, she’s familiar,” Young said.

“I thought she was a cheerleader,” Geronimo said.

The Commanders banned Geronimo and Young from training camp the next day.

McBride expressed her outrage in a statement.

“When I heard the comments made about me on their radio show, I felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed,” McBride said, according to the Post.

“In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders’ swift response in handling this matter.”

On Saturday, Geronimo, who recently announced a contract extension through 2026, said, “Under the advice of my representatives I’ve been advised that I can not comment at this time.”

He made a similar social media post on Sunday.

“At this time I will not be providing comment on the events of the last few days. I am consulting with my advisors as to my options moving forward, including an accurate reflection of the situation,” he posted.

“Objectifying women is harmful and disrespectful,” WUSA General Manager Richard Dyer said, according to WUSA. “We’ve heard from the Washington Commanders that they are addressing this situation directly with iHeartRadio. Promoting respect, empathy and equal treatment for all individuals, regardless of gender, is crucial for building respect in any workplace.”

The comment and the reaction it sparked drew a divergent reaction on social media.

…no need sir, you said EXACTLY what you meant to say, it cost you. Guys like you don’t need to be in the industry making sexist comments like the one you made, especially in the sports field towards a woman, funny joke or not. #dongeronimo https://t.co/vL0QQx31UC — Brandon Bryant (@brandonbryanttv) July 30, 2023

Women want to be seen as equals in the workplace but will get you fired for joking about them as you would with another man. If you can’t handle working around men you do not belong in a male-dominated space. Get back in the kitchen. #DonGeronimo #Barbie #Sports — atti (@attisecret) August 1, 2023

Writing on Outkick, Amber Harding suggested the team is trying to avoid even a hint of another sexual harassment scandal, given the NFL’s fines over the corporate culture that festered under the ownership of previous owner Dan Snyder.

“The new ownership regime has to separate themselves from these optics. And, like it or not, the swift termination of Don Geronimo sets an example,” she wrote.

