Commentary
Washington DC Mayor Declares Christmas Eve as ‘Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington on June 30.

By Michael Austin
Published December 24, 2020 at 9:33am
Christmas Eve has long been set aside as the holiday directly preceding the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

If Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser gets her way, however, Jesus will hand over his Dec. 24 holiday celebration to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

On Wednesday, Bowser officially declared Dec. 24, which also happens to be Fauci’s birthday, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington.

“Dr. Fauci has been a hero to our nation during this incredibly difficult year, working tirelessly to save lives and guide our nation’s response to and recovery from the pandemic,” Bowser said in a statement.

“We are incredibly proud to count him among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe.

“I issue this honor on behalf of all Washingtonians in gratitude and recognition of Dr. Fauci’s service to our nation and our city.”

In her proclamation declaring the holiday official, Bowser listed off a number of Fauci’s career accomplishments, many of which are indeed impressive.

Should "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" replace Christmas Eve?

However, some of Bowser’s claims within the document were more than a bit hyperbolic.

“Dr. Fauci has been a shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in their government,” the proclamation read.

For starters, the idea that Anthony Fauci deserves his own holiday is ridiculous.

His tenure fighting COVID has been defined by pushing unreasonable lockdown policies and flip-flopping on a wide variety of issues.

Even if Dec. 24 is his birthday, Christmas Eve should come first and foremost.

The fact that leftists are pushing aside a popular Christian holiday in such a way should come as no surprise.

Those on the left have been warring against Christmas for some time and hope to replace it with their own religion.

Although American leftists pretend they are above religion, those very same leftists worship their political ideology to the point of dogmatic zealotry.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is simply their religion’s newest saint.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa







