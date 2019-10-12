'Wasted' Vegan Claims She Went to Police After Prank Led to Her Eating Chicken Nuggets

A tale of our times involving a vegan who says she went to the police after being pranked into eating chicken is now making the rounds of the Reddit community, and the wider media as well.

The tale was posted by a Reddit user with the username Veganthrowaway192847. Although her account has been widely reproduced in various media outlets, there is no independent verification of the story.

The woman who posted her story said she has been a vegan for much of her life.

“To preface this, I (24F) am vegan, and have been for a good 10 years. I have not eaten meat since I was roughly 3-4 years old when I found out where meat comes from (spoiler alert: there were a lot of tears). This is no secret and everyone in my life knows and respects this – or so I thought,” she posted.

Then came a night when everything changed.

“Four nights ago, I was at a party and I will admit, I got white girl wasted. My friends thought it would be funny to feed me chicken nuggets as a prank,” she wrote.

The woman claimed she was aware enough to make sure of what she was eating.

“I checked with them before chowing down ‘are these vegan?’ To which my friends replied ‘yeah, they’re sunfed’ (a type of vegan chickenless chicken). They tasted off to me but I figured it was just because I was drunk. I was wrong,” she wrote.

The woman said she then learned she had become fodder for the social media mill.

“I found out the next day when my sister sent me a message telling me to check my friends Snapchat story. The story was them showing the nugget packaging, and then showing them giving them to me (including the conversation where I asked if it was vegan),” she wrote.

The video posted also showed “them mocking me and pretending to be me when I found out I ate meat (things like fake crying and yelling ‘the CHICKENS!!!’),” the Reddit user said.

This vegan decided she was not to be trifled with, and claims she marched to the nearest police station.

“I took a screen recording of the video and took it to the police, on the grounds of food tampering, and now 3 of my (ex) friends are facing charges,” she wrote.

“In my view, they took advantage of my drunken state, tampered with my food, and publically humiliated me. In their view, it was just a prank,” she wrote.

She later wrote that she was throwing up the next morning, but she was uncertain whether it was from the chicken or from drinking too much.

Having taken action, she asked the Reddit community to pass judgment upon her actions, a request that was answered with more than 6,000 comments.

Comments were divided.

If a friend of mine ever did this to me… well we wouldn’t be friends. #Vegans choose to refrain from animal products for a variety of reason, true friends would respect that. But calling the cops is a little excessive…https://t.co/CQrIUPLUpA — Lucia Suarez Sang (@luciasuarezsang) October 10, 2019

Wow.Just, WOW.People now stoop so low as to tamper with someone’s food. That’s pretty low, disgusting bordering on dangerous to life threatening. What is this vegan was given something she was allergic to?!?!These people deserve punishment. https://t.co/TFxo9VIS5M — J.G Hester Schreiber (@JGHester350) October 10, 2019

“That’s a hilarious prank, its not like your’e in pain or anything. Its even more hilarious that you went to the police hahaha i’m willing to bet money I can guess what your upbringing was like for you to even consider the police. I honestly hope this ordeal is long and annoying for all parties involved though,” one poster replied.

“Friends don’t get to decide whose dietary requirements are preferences and which are necessities,” another user said. “They had no way of knowing that she wouldn’t have a bad reaction to being fed chicken.”

Many thought the woman went too far by taking the issue to the police.

“I’m Hindu and don’t eat any meat. I wouldn’t press charges if I was in the same situation. I would cut them off and all that, but pressing charges is just too f—ing much,” read another post.

“You’re pressing charges over chicken nuggets. You have a moral stance against meat. That’s fine. But it’s not a life threatening allergy. They aren’t friends. They should be ashamed. But pressing charges is just way too much,” another user wrote.

