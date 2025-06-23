Share
News

Watch: Anderson Cooper and His Crew Evacuated to Bomb Shelter During Live Broadcast

 By Randy DeSoto  June 23, 2025 at 2:08pm
Share

CNN host Anderson Cooper and two of his fellow on-air personalities had to take shelter early Monday morning after their phones lit up with warnings of incoming Iranian missiles.

Cooper was broadcasting live from a rooftop in Israel’s second-largest city of Tel Aviv when their phones started to sound the alarm around 3 a.m. local time.

He noted that meant they had 10 minutes to get into their shelter below the building.

“We should probably go down,” he said to CNN’s Clarissa Ward, Jeremy Diamond, and the camera crew.

They agreed and began to depart, with Cooper telling his audience, “We’re gonna to head down to the shelter.”

“This is the first time today that we have had an alarm like this. It’s obviously something many here in Tel Aviv have gotten used to over the last 10 or 11 days since this began,” he added, as the CNN team headed toward an elevator to get down to their shelter.

Ward agreed, offering that there had been fewer barrages recently, but the ones that were coming were of a higher intensity.


Diamond highlighted just how effective Israel’s early warning system has been.

Do you support Trump's decision to bomb Iran's nuclear facilities?

“We haven’t seen any fatalities in … a week,” he said.

“That’s, of course, a credit to the aerial defense systems, but more importantly, perhaps, to the early warnings that are getting us into bomb shelters and getting millions of other Israelis …,” Diamond further stated, at which point CNN lost the signal for a time.

CNN eventually got back to Cooper and his team as they entered their shelter.

Related:
Report: 'Tears on the Horizon' for CNN After Parent Company's Telling Move

“It is a luxury to have a 10-minute warning,” Cooper said.

He pointed out that there is no such luxury of time when Hamas fires missiles from the Gaza Strip or, presumably, Hezbollah shoots missiles from southern Lebanon.

In addition to striking spots in Israel, Iran also launched missiles at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, targeting U.S. military personnel in retaliation for the U.S.’s bombing three of the regime’s nuclear facilities.

As noted by Reuters, Al Udeid “is the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command, which directs U.S. military operations in a huge swathe of territory stretching from Egypt in the west to Kazakhstan in the east.”

“The Middle East’s largest U.S. base houses around 10,000 troops,” it reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Anderson Cooper and His Crew Evacuated to Bomb Shelter During Live Broadcast
Deep Dive: Over 30 Times US Presidents Used Military Force Without a Declaration of War
Deep Dive: Here's What's in Congress' Version of the 'Big Beautiful Bill'
End Times? What Israel's Decisive Strike Against Iran Could Mean
Trump Helped Netanyahu Pull Off a Great Deception in Iran Attack: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation