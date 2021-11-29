Share
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after leaving a restaurant on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, on Friday.
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after leaving a restaurant on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, on Friday. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Biden Says He's 'Not at All' Worried After Dow Has Worst Day of Year, Americans Panic

 By Cameron Arcand  November 29, 2021 at 10:40am
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 905 points Friday, which was the worst day for the stock market index all year.

So what were President Joe Biden’s thoughts?

Big whoop.

“The Dow dropped significantly today, what’s your response to that?” a reporter asked Biden on Friday while he was in Nantucket, Massachusetts, for Thanksgiving.

“Expected. They always do when COVID rises,” the president replied.

“It doesn’t worry you at all?” the reporter pressed.

“Not at all. Why would it?”

While Biden was right that the stock market drop was to be expected one day after World Health Organization officials expressed concern about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, it’s his answer afterward that should disappoint Americans.

Are you concerned about the stock market?

The stock market is only one measure of the economy at large, but the fact that the president explicitly said he was not concerned — and seemed bewildered that anyone would be — might come across to many Americans as carelessness.

Even though the average American isn’t a high-powered investor with a huge stock portfolio, tens of millions have 401(k) retirement funds.

And this stretches further than just the investing world, as consumers are dealing with higher prices everywhere from retail stores to the gas pump.

Consumer prices are up 6.2 percent compared with last year as of October, and gas has soared to a national average of $3.39 a gallon, according to AAA.

Even still, investors vote, and Biden’s seeming lack of concern about their portfolios isn’t likely to sit well with them.

In fact, many people who have stock market investments and lost money Friday are the suburban voters whom the Democrats are counting on in the 2022 midterms.

This was poor rhetoric from Biden politically, as a president being dismissive of any economic issue tends not to play well with voters.

Americans have clearly caught on to his aloofness, as his approval rating hit a new low of 42 percent in an NPR/Marist poll last week.

At this point, Biden might as well ask House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hand the speaker’s gavel to Republicans early.

Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
