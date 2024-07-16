Watch: Biden Scrambles, Defends Saying to Put Trump in 'Bullseye' Before Shooting During Bizarre Rant

President Joe Biden and other Democrats have been under fire this week following the shooting of former President Donald Trump.

The Republican nominee was shot at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Though he is fine, two were killed — an attendee and the shooter.

Republicans and conservatives argue left-wing rhetoric targeting Donald Trump has been over-the-top and may have helped lead to Friday’s shooting.

For example, President Biden repeatedly called Trump and “MAGA Republicans” a threat to democracy in a 2022 speech.

Biden found himself under fire for a different quote this week, however.

During a Monday interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, Biden defended saying it was “time to put Trump in the bullseye” prior to the shooting.

When Holt asked him about the “bullseye” quote, Biden responded by saying, “I didn’t say crosshairs.”

“Look the truth of the matter was, I guess I was talking about at the time was there’s very little focus on Trump’s agenda,” Biden said.

Holt then corrected Biden, saying once again that the quote was “bullseye” and not “crosshairs.”

“It was a mistake to use the word … I didn’t say crosshairs. I meant bullseye. I meant focus on it, focus on what he’s doing,” Biden said.

NBC REPORTER: You called President Trump “an existential threat” and said it’s time to put him “in the bullseye.” BIDEN: “I didn’t say ‘crosshairs.'” pic.twitter.com/Km1d0ilY4B — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 15, 2024

Holt again pressed the president, asking, “Have you taken a step back and done a little soul-searching on things that you may have said that could incite people who are not balanced?”

Biden responded by doubling down on his rhetoric, saying Trump is “a threat to Democracy,” the exact kind of wording conservatives argue may have led to someone wanting to kill Trump.

“How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says,” Biden said.

“Do you just not say anything because it might incite somebody?”

