Jack Black's Bandmate Wishes Trump Shooter Didn't Miss, Live During Concert - 'Don't Miss Trump Next Time'

Jack Black’s bandmate used the assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump as the butt of a sick joke onstage as part of a birthday celebration thrown amid a concert held in Sydney on Sunday.

Black didn’t call Kyle Gass out on the comment. Nor did he walk it back in any way.

No. By way of omission, Black joined his Tenacious D bandmate in his bad taste and dark influence over their audience.

One post on X, shared the entire incident, which can be viewed below:

NEW: Comedian Jack Black’s bandmate makes a “birthday wish” during a performance in Sydney, says he wishes they “don’t miss Trump next time.” Black was videoed giving Tenacious D band member Kyle Gass a birthday cake. “Make a wish,” Black said. Gass then responded: “Don’t… pic.twitter.com/jSyqrKISOl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 15, 2024

At the start of the clip, Black is singing “happy birthday” while a cake is presented to Gass.

As Gass goes to blow out the candles, Black tells him to “make a wish.”

“Don’t miss Trump next time,” Gass said, garnering a slightly mixed reaction from the crowd — though more people in the audience were laughing than not.

“Maybe, just maybe, these people are actually the evil ones,” the X post concluded.

The attempt on any human being’s life, but especially a president’s, is no laughing matter.

Carrying out such a warped exchange on the world stage is reprehensible, but it explains why celebrity is no longer anything to regale or aspire to by those with commonsense. Ironically, the same party that calls for gun control is now actively chastising the shooter for missing Trump.

Make it make sense?

The only way to do so is to reflect back on the actions of those like Gass, Black, Biden, and the entire left-leaning contingent — the Democratic Party. The relentless hateful rhetoric from their mouths has transformed itself into a perversion that is inexplicable and just plain evil. It is not the same words and actions coming from the right in the face of the extreme violence imposed on Trump … not at all.

Gass and Black are manipulating thinking to redefine democracy and the sanctity of the other side’s lives. Biden-Harris HQ on X substantiated the truth by sharing Black’s commitment to that indoctrination.

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

“‘When democracy is at stake, @jackblack answers the call.’”



And so he does. And now that call has escalated to the attempted assassination of the opposition.

Black, Gass, and the entire Biden entourage are a disgrace. They are the true threat to our nation.

