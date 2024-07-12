Watch: Biden Talks About Bedtime During His 'Big Boy' Conference in Bizarre Answer

Joe Biden’s trainwreck presidency careened off the rails again Thursday during his highly anticipated “big-boy press conference” at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C.

After calling on Felicia Schwartz of the Financial Times, the reporter asked Biden if he has the stamina to serve a second term.

“The presidency is the most straining job in the world, and it’s 24-7,” she said.

“How can you say you’ll be up for that next year, in two years, in four years, given the limits you’ve acknowledged that you have today?”

Biden replied, “The limits I’ve acknowledged I have?”

The reporter said, “There has been reporting that you’ve acknowledged that you need to go to bed earlier, and you’re evening around 8.”

The 81-year-old Democrat replied, “That’s not true. Look, what I said was, instead of my every day starting at 7 and going to bed at midnight, it’d be smarter for me to pace myself a little more.”

He continued: “And I said, for example, the 8, 7, 6 stuff, instead of starting the fundraiser at 9 o’clock, start at 8 o’clock. People get to go home by 10 o’clock. That’s what I’m talking about. I’m not talking about, and if you looked at my schedule since I made that stupid mistake in the campaign, in the debate, I mean, my schedule has been full bore.”

The fact that the so-called “leader of the free world” has to be asked about his bedtime at a NATO briefing spotlights what a joke his presidency has become.

🇺🇸😴 Biden on His 8PM bedtime: he claims his staff adds things that he doesn’t say. “I love my staff, but they add things all the time, I’m catching hell from my wife for that.” pic.twitter.com/dJaNs7Zt1P — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 11, 2024

Biden then laughably compared his cushy work schedule to the grueling schedule of former President Donald Trump.

“Where’s Trump been? Riding around in his golf cart, filling out his scorecard before he hits the ball?” the career politician said.

“I mean, look, he’s done virtually nothing. And I have, I don’t know how many, don’t hold me to it, roughly 20 major events, some of them with thousands of people showing up.”

Biden continued: “And so, I just think it’s better, I always have an inclination, whether I was playing sports or doing politics, just to keep going, not stop. I just gotta just pace myself a little more, pace myself.

“In the next debate, I’m not going to be traveling into 15 time zones a week before. Anyway, that’s what it was about. That’s what it was about.”

The president then resorted to his trademark creepy whisper: “And by the way, even with that, I love my staff, but they add things, add things all the time. At the very end. I’m catching hell for my wife for that.”







As a reminder, this rambling briefing is what White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had repeatedly hyped as the “big-boy press conference” Biden would hold to essentially redeem himself after his catastrophic June 27 debate performance.

They have been hyping up this “Big Boy Press Conference” for a week. Strange that they think that’s good messaging.🤡 pic.twitter.com/hBMZrXWyYE — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 11, 2024

Not only did Biden fail to redeem himself on Thursday, but he committed more epic gaffes reaffirming that he is unfit for duty.

While Biden’s nonstop stream of humiliating blunders provides comic fodder for his critics and the world, it’s actually tragic and downright scary.

The octogenarian’s cognitive decline is an existential emergency that threatens both national security and global stability. His cluelessness and ineptitude have made us all sitting ducks in a powder keg that could ignite any minute.

In less than three years, crushing inflation, runaway crime, escalating geopolitical conflicts and daily border invasions have become the hallmark of Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency.

The weakness he is projecting endangers all Americans. It’s not funny at all.

