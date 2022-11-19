Samantha Foss, the youngest daughter of billionaire Donald Foss and a self-described “black supremacist,” has gone viral after giving a eulogy in which she bashed her father as a “racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, Trump-loving, cis straight white man.”

The video was originally shared by Samantha herself on Nov. 6, on her TikTok account @saginthesunforever.

This woman went viral on TikTok for disparaging and belittling her white father at his funeral. She says she won’t miss him because he’s a “racist, Trump-loving, cis straight white man.” pic.twitter.com/zxJfFlI0Ug — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 15, 2022

According to multiple outlets, including The Blaze and the UK Daily Mail, Samantha, 19, describes herself as a “black supremacist” and prefers to use they/them pronouns in her TikTok bio, which has since been made private.

“Dad, please know that while I am grateful and highly aware of all that you’ve given this family, I still don’t miss you. When you died, I felt like there was a hole. I missed something, but it wasn’t you,” adding that she simply missed “the idea of what you could become,” Samantha reportedly said.

“I missed being able to hope and wish that one day you’d turn a corner and see the world from my perspective. I missed the idea that one day you might help me fight for the things that matter. I missed my fantasy of you. Because when you died it solidified the fact that you’ll never be what you could have been but only what you are. And what you are is a racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, Trump-loving cis straight white man. That is all you will ever be to me …

“And Dad, before you tell me to respect the dead, please remember that you disrespected and disregarded the lives and deaths of entire communities of people with your ideology. You told me to never back down, so I won’t …

“You are everything I aspire not to be, and I refuse to stand up here and sing the praises of a man who is the paradigm of white supremacy. So I’ll take your racist mindset, I’ll take your money, and I’ll take your advice. And I swear to God I will make this world a better place, not at all because of you, but in exact opposition to you. Thank you.”

While her words drew mostly applause from the large crowd, some could be heard murmuring and gasping at certain moments.

The Blaze reported that, as of Thursday, over 1,800 people commented on her longer video, with most people praising her.

Samantha later responded to reports of her eulogy, saying in a story on Instagram: “Friendly reminder that n*** calling a white man racists is literally not newsworthy and y’all need to focus on actual real-world events.”

The identity of Samantha and her father Donald was later revealed by the Daily Mail.

Donald died from cancer on Aug. 14. According to Forbes, he was the founder and former CEO of the subprime auto-lender Credit Acceptance, and was once one of largest shareholders of GameStop before cashing out when shares in the company shot up 420% in 2020.

At the time of his death, Donald was worth an estimated $2 billion.

He had two children with his first wife, before divorcing her and marrying Samantha’s mother Constance. Samantha was his youngest daughter.

Sources close to the family told the Daily Mail that Samantha was raised “wanting for nothing,” and grew up living in a $7.3 million mansion in Michigan.

“He is a businessman who is definitely on that side of politics, but I hardly think she has a case,” the source said. “He dated women of color, he married her mother, if anybody loved a black woman, it was Don.”

They added, “I don’t understand where it is coming from; maybe it is teenage rebellion because it is not coming from her mom. At her graduation, she did the black lives symbol on the stage, with her fist in the air, and there was a bit of pushback from her. It’s very strange that she would do that; it doesn’t make any sense.”

