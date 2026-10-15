'One of a Kind' Pastor Serving in Trump Administration Dies at Age 47

Pastor Benjamin Graham, the great-nephew of Rev. Billy Graham, passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Pastor Roy Fields announced the death of Graham, 47, on Facebook.

“Ben was led by the Holy Spirit. He loved Jesus, loved his family, and loved people,” Fields wrote, adding that “wherever he went, he carried his love for Jesus and shared the Gospel.”

“Well done, Ben. You ran your race. What a comfort to know that you are now in the presence of the Savior you loved and proclaimed,” he wrote.

“We will miss you, Ben. Until we meet again,” he wrote.

I am glad to share I had the distinct honor of being officially sworn in as a Presidential Appointee to serve as the new Faith Director at the U.S. Department of the Interior and to be working with the White House Faith Initiative. I’m incredibly grateful to President Trump, the White House, and Secretary Doug Burgum for the confidence they’ve placed in me to serve in this important role within the Office of the Secretary. As I step into this position, I’m excited to help advance policies that uplift faith-based communities as essential partners in preserving our natural resources, promoting stewardship, protecting religious liberty, and contributing to the mission of the America First Agenda. I look forward to working closely with Secretary Burgum and our team in Washington to make a lasting impact for people of faith across this country. — Pastor Ben Graham (@PBenGraham) August 7, 2025

Graham had posted on X in August of last year that he had joined the Trump administration.

“I am glad to share I had the distinct honor of being officially sworn in as a Presidential Appointee to serve as the new Faith Director at the U.S. Department of the Interior and to be working with the White House Faith Initiative,” he posted on X.

“As I step into this position, I’m excited to help advance policies that uplift faith-based communities as essential partners in preserving our natural resources, promoting stewardship, protecting religious liberty, and contributing to the mission of the America First Agenda,” he posted then.

Rest in Paradise, Pastor Ben Graham.

Thank you for the years of faithful Christian leadership, the powerful example you set, the friendship you so freely gave, and for truly walking your talk every single day. Your life pointed people to Jesus, and the impact of that will continue for generations.

Please join me in lifting up prayers for Pastor Ben’s precious wife, Candice, and their four sons — Jordan, Zach, Carson, and Cooper — as they walk through this season of deep grief and loss. May the Lord wrap them in His peace, comfort, and strength in the days ahead.

Even in the sorrow, we celebrate that this amazing husband and father is now pain-free and safely home in the loving arms of Jesus.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

@WhiteHouse @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @EricTrump @WHFaith47 — Annie Nelson (@TheAnnieNelson) October 15, 2026

His loss was noted by many on social media.

“Thank you for the years of faithful Christian leadership, the powerful example you set, the friendship you so freely gave, and for truly walking your talk every single day. Your life pointed people to Jesus, and the impact of that will continue for generations,” Annie Nelson posted on X.

“Please join me in lifting up prayers for Pastor Ben’s precious wife, Candice, and their four sons — Jordan, Zach, Carson, and Cooper — as they walk through this season of deep grief and loss. May the Lord wrap them in His peace, comfort, and strength in the days ahead. Even in the sorrow, we celebrate that this amazing husband and father is now pain-free and safely home in the loving arms of Jesus. Well done, good and faithful servant,” she wrote.

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“The man raised a great family from what I can tell from afar. This is the primary mark of a good pastor,” M.L. Nowlin posted on X.

“But he also struck a great balance between soul care and active involvement in politics. He was a model for American pastors. And now he is in glory. He was young. Keep his family in prayer. Know that he is with the Lord,” he posted.

One of my best friends is now with the Lord. Dr Ben Graham was appt by POTUS as the Faith Director for Dept of Interior. We did tons of events together from the White House, US Capitol, Mar-a-Lago, NYSE, ministry & more. He was one of a kind and prayers for Candice & family. 🙏🇺🇸 https://t.co/V0VSbUbWUT — Frank Shelton (@FrankSheltonJr) October 15, 2026

Frank Shelton noted Graham’s passing on X, writing, “One of my best friends is now with the Lord. Dr Ben Graham was appt by POTUS as the Faith Director for Dept of Interior. We did tons of events together from the White House, US Capitol, Mar-a-Lago, NYSE, ministry & more. He was one of a kind and prayers for Candice & family.”

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