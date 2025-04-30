Watch: CNN's Scott Jennings Gets 'Caught Up in the Moment' When Trump Calls Him to Rally Podium

At a raucous Trump rally marking the first 100 days of the president’s second term, CNN contributor Scott Jennings found himself in the spotlight — and slightly off script.

The event, broadcast live on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” drew thousands to Warren, Michigan, on Tuesday night.

Jennings, a conservative political strategist, was then called to the podium by President Donald Trump during the high-energy celebration. The crowd roared as Jennings joined Trump on stage, a moment that quickly went viral across social media platforms like X.

“Scott Jennings, really great,” Trump said as he introduced Jennings.

Taking the microphone, Jennings attempted to deliver a humorous jab at his liberal counterparts on CNN.

“Michigan, we were flying in here today, and I said, ‘Look at these farms. I gotta get a farm in Michigan,’” Jennings began, setting up his punchline.

He continued, “Because when you own as many libs as I do, you got to put a place to put them all. Thank you all very much.”

The crowd erupted in laughter and cheers, but Jennings’ delivery stumbled slightly with the awkward phrasing “put a place to put them.”

The flub, likely meant to be “got to have a place” or “need,” didn’t go unnoticed by Jennings himself.

Later that evening, he took to X to share the clip and own the flub in a moment of light self-deprecation.

“I got caught up in the moment,” Jennings posted, alongside a laughing emoji.

I got caught up in the moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eEe8vcDlwW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 29, 2025

The gaffe was uncharacteristic for Jennings, who is known for his sharp-witted debates on CNN.

Jennings has become a rising star on the right over the past year, largely due to his nightly — and reportedly well-paid — appearances on CNN, where he frequently takes on liberal panelists with pointed critiques.

His fearless style has earned him a loyal following among conservatives.

Jennings’ sharp responses often leave his co-panelists at a loss for words — or worse.

One of his most reliable tactics is often just dredging back up peoples’ actual words to use against them.

And sometimes, he just likes to troll a bit, often to critical acclaim from the right.

Jennings’ rise hasn’t been limited to television. A former adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell and a veteran of George W. Bush’s administration, he’s also a founding partner of RunSwitch Public Relations, frequently writes columns for various publications, and has a podcast.

