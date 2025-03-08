Share
Commentary

Feel-Good Story: After Laying Off 200, CNN Set to Give Jennings Big Raise - Report

 By Joe Saunders  March 8, 2025 at 11:28am
Share

With President Donald Trump’s second term in office upending the political and media worlds, even CNN might be seeing the light.

The notoriously liberal network — which spent Trump’s first term shilling for every left-wing lunatic that would grace its sets — is already taking a different direction under CEO Mark Thompson.

And amid widely publicized layoffs after the November election, its best-known conservative voice is reportedly getting a big raise.

Former CNN media reporter and liberal hack Oliver Darcy reported in his Status News media newsletter that Jennings is in line for a “lucrative new deal.”

While the details were unavailable — and Status News is behind a paywall — the report alone that CNN is willing to pay out big money for a conservative figure marks a huge shift in the media landscape.

CNN cemented its liberal reputation during Trump’s first term with the carnival-barking grandstanding of then-White House correspondent Jim Acosta and its constant flogging of the “Russia collusion” hoax.

But Acosta left the network in January after Thompson demoted him from a mid-morning anchor slot to a two-hour program that started at midnight.

Does Scott Jennings deserve a raise for putting up with so much CNN stupidity on a daily basis?

“Russia collusion” and other supposed Trump outrages are long past their shelf life.

It just might be that CNN understands it needs to change course.

It still competes with the left-wingers at MSNBC with shows like “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” where Jennings schools both the host and her guests on a regular basis.

Check out this exchange from Thursday, when Jennings tangled with Maryland Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland over the screamingly stupid “Choose Your Fighter” video Democrats published on social media featuring liberal darlings like Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York:

Related:
Feel-Good Story: After Laying Off 200, CNN Set to Give Jennings Big Raise - Report

(Jennings deserves a raise just for putting up with that kind of inanity on a regular basis.)

But the network itself has been forced to report that the Trump 2.0 era is not the first Trump term — and, after four years of watching the disastrous Joe Biden presidency and Democrats’ attempts to defend it, the country is different, too.

So, with Jennings reportedly in line for a big salary bump, it just might be possible that the executives at CNN have realized that its business model of alienating the sane half of America while deliberately courting the country’s liberals with ludicrously ignorant, one-sided programming is what got it into the financial mess it’s in.

It’s a financial mess that forced the layoffs of about 200 employees, according to Newsweek.

It just might be possible that CNN suits understand that what worked to its short-term gain in the first Trump administration isn’t going to work in a second, when the American public has had years to digest the truth about the president and his political opponents.

It just might be possible that even CNN executives can see the light — which would be the feel-good story of the year for the institution formerly known as “journalism” in this country.

They just might need Scott Jennings to explain it for them.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Feel-Good Story: After Laying Off 200, CNN Set to Give Jennings Big Raise - Report
One of Worst Deaths Possible: Hackman, Wife's Causes of Death Confirmed, Grisly Revelation
Trump Celebrates 'Incredible' Numbers as Jobs Report from His First Full Month in Office Is Released
Watch: Mother of Jocelyn Nungaray Fires Back at 'Cowardly' Democrats Over Their Antics During Trump's Address
On a Night Full of Embarrassing Moments for Democrats, Jasmine Crockett's Rap Video Was Hard to Top
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation