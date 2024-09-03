As a group, football fans offer an interesting psychological case study.

For instance, when our teams struggle, we seethe with what feels like righteous anger and then demand a new quarterback. But when we watch fans of other teams seething and demanding quarterback changes of their own, we often find it irrational and even a little humorous.

On Monday night in Tallahassee, Florida, fans of the 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles turned on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the third quarter of what Yahoo called a “stunningly disastrous” 28-13 loss to the unranked Boston College Eagles.

Chants of “We Want Brock!” — a reference to backup quarterback Brock Glenn — began following a crucial Uiagelelei 3rd-quarter interception.

The errant pass occurred on a 4th-down play from FSU’s own 47-yard line, with the Seminoles already trailing, 14-6.

Following an interception return deep into FSU territory, the Eagles scored to go ahead by two touchdowns.

At that point, the “We Want Brock” chants rang out through the stadium.

A “WE WANT BROCK” chant breaks out after Boston College takes a two-touchdown lead over Florida State. FSU fans at the Doak have seen all they want of DJ Uiagalelei. pic.twitter.com/LKpl22jLdy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2024

As one would expect, social media users had a field day with some of Uiagalelei’s worst moments.

On the social media platform X, for instance, one user had an especially hilarious take on the quarterback’s inaccuracy.

“DJ Uiagalelei could overthrow Castro and the Cuban government,” the user wrote. A clip of Uiagalelei missing a wide-open receiver in the end zone accompanied the comment.

DJ Uiagalelei could overthrow Castro and the Cuban government pic.twitter.com/DJ1PMslOFY — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) September 3, 2024

With varying degrees of cleverness, other X users also ganged up on the beleaguered quarterback.

“DJ UIAGALELEI HAS A MAN WIDE OPEN” pic.twitter.com/WdrNYJl8T3 — GoldBoys.com (@GoldBoysSupport) September 3, 2024

Cade Klubnik : im the worst qb in the ACC Dj Uiagalelei after the Boston college game : pic.twitter.com/MOz3T6A4Eq — John (@iam_johnw) September 3, 2024

Billy, this is DJ Uiagalelei, he’s built like a linebacker with the speed and athleticism of a Running back. He is the ultimate weapon at QB. His only defect, in 1904 the forward pass was invented pic.twitter.com/iyAnDUZqoz — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) August 24, 2024

Live look at a man doing the mental math and realizing how much NIL money he spent on DJ Uiagalelei pic.twitter.com/cFfMvjP6Jd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 3, 2024

Overall, Uiagalelei completed 21 of 42 passes for 272 yards, one touchdown and the aforementioned interception.

The disastrous performance came after a 24-21 upset loss to the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in FSU season opener on Aug. 24. That loss undoubtedly put fans of the defending ACC Champion Seminoles in a foul mood entering Monday.

In-stadium chants and social-media outrage notwithstanding, however, Uiagalelei hardly qualifies as the primary culprit in Monday’s embarrassing loss to Boston College.

“We won the game up front. We established the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” after the game, per Yahoo.

Indeed, Boston College amassed an unbelievable 263-21 advantage in rushing yards.

In other words, the Seminoles struggled to block or tackle anyone. And almost none of that falls on the quarterback’s shoulders.

Furthermore, even Uiagalelei’s one interception came with pressure up the middle on a 4th-down pass.

Thus, while no one would suggest that Uiagalelei played well or even that he deserves to make another start — the coaches can decide that question — the intense public reaction against the FSU quarterback certainly highlighted the oft-irrational nature of fandom.

