Christ is King.

The statement is very simple.

For Christians, it is an expression of reverence for Jesus Christ as the King of Kings, as stated in verses such as Matthew 21:5 or Revelation 17:14.

“They will wage war against the Lamb, but the Lamb will triumph over them because he is Lord of lords and King of kings — and with him will be his called, chosen and faithful followers.” Revelation 17:14 reads.

But of course, not everyone sees the expression for what it is.

One such person is Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan who claimed that the groups who say “Christ is King” belong to an “anti-Semitic crowd.”

He seemingly brought up the conversation after the Daily Wire parted ways with conservative personality Candace Owens, who previously had a verbal scuffle with Ben Shapiro over the phrase.

According to the conservative commentator, people who use that statement quote it in the way the Devil does.

Jewish Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan says “Christ is King” is an anti-Semitic dogwhistle, Jews are “God’s chosen people.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/7FtJwAZUcr — AF Post (@AFpost) March 23, 2024

“When you use that phrase to mean that God has abandoned his chosen people, the Jews, through whom he came into this world incarnate, and that he’s broken his promise — his covenant with the Jews,” Klavan says. “You are quoting scripture like Satan does in the Bible.”

He goes on to call it “wicked” when people use that phrase, however, he notes that he understands why people would want figures like Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson to find Christ.

“I understand this all. All of you who love Ben — I love Ben — and Jordan Peterson — you all want to see them find Jesus because you know what joy and freedom that gives you,” he states.

While his backpedaling may have better eased the position in his mind, it didn’t ease Christians whatsoever.

Christ is King quickly began to trend on X in response.

“Christ is King is trending worldwide. The media’s attempt to cross Him again has failed. Happy Sunday,” Owens shared.

Christ is King is trending worldwide. ✝️

The media’s attempt to cross Him again has failed. Happy Sunday. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 24, 2024

“It’s Palm Sunday and conservative Twitter is having a very serious meltdown over the controversial declaration that *checks notes* Christ is King,” The Blaze columnist Auron MacIntyre tweeted.

It’s Palm Sunday and conservative Twitter is having a very serious meltdown over the controversial declaration that *checks notes* Christ is King — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 24, 2024

“Yeshua is King,” rapper Bryson Gray wrote.

Yeshua is King. — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) March 24, 2024

“Christ is King. This is for certain,” Twitch streamer Kangmin Lee tweeted. “Never be ashamed of this. Every knee will bow and every tongue will confess. But ‘Christ is King’ should be proclaimed for His glory, not our own. If you say it for your own gain, you crown yourself as king over your life, not Christ.”

Christ is King. This is for certain. Never be ashamed of this. Every knee will bow and every tongue will confess. But “Christ is King” should be proclaimed for His glory, not our own. If you say it for your own gain, you crown yourself as king over your life, not Christ. — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) March 24, 2024

Columnist Jason Whitlock asked the question of how saying Christ is King is anti-Semitic, which spawned a conversation between him and former legal advisor to Trump Jenna Ellis.

“That’s like asking how the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ doesn’t really mean that Black lives matter. Or the problem with the term “social justice” or ‘Christian Nationalism.’ These are all phrases designed to signal,” she responded.

That’s like asking how the phrase “Black Lives Matter” doesn’t really mean that Black lives matter. Or the problem with the term “social justice” or “Christian Nationalism.” These are all phrases designed to signal. Of course Christ is King. But the phrase “Christ is King” is… https://t.co/FzUtfqWv4Q — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 24, 2024

“Of course Christ is King. But the phrase ‘Christ is King’ is used to describe an anti-Israel sentiment and false theology that God abandoned the Jews and Christians are the new ‘chosen people.'”

Whitlock countered her claim, responding “Hmm. Black Lives Matter, social justice and Christian nationalism are not biblically-based phrases. Jesus is proclaimed as the king of kings in the Bible. The foundation of ‘Christ is King’ is taken directly from the Bible. Thank you for responding, Jenna.”

Hmm. Black Lives Matter, social justice and Christian nationalism are not biblically-based phrases. Jesus is proclaimed as the king of kings in the Bible. The foundation of “Christ is King” is taken directly from the Bible. Thank you for responding, Jenna. https://t.co/J4QC68uHS4 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) March 24, 2024

What’s clear is while anti-Semitism is certainly an issue, attacking Christians is not the answer.

Christ is King, plain and simple.

It means exactly what it says and nothing more.

If individuals wish to add more meaning to it, that’s their own prerogative but they can’t turn and claim anti-Semitism for it.

Whitlock hits the nail on the head when he notes that it’s biblically stated that Christ is King.

Nothing will change that.

