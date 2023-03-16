Watch: David Blaine Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong as Magician Is Injured in 80-Ft. Drop - 'Wow, That Hurt'

Maybe this guy is no Gandalf.

Magician David Blaine injured himself in a mishap during a Saturday performance in Las Vegas.

Blaine landed incorrectly after leaping from about 80 feet up into a pile of cardboard boxes, dislocating his shoulder, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal “man-about-town” columnist John Katsilometes.

The stunt was the opening act of Blaine’s “In Spades” show in residence at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas.

“I was a little off target,” Blaine wrote in an Instagram post reposted by Katsilometes.

KLAS in Las Vegas had video of the scene from multiple angles.







In the aftermath, Blaine can be seen lying in evident agony in a video posted to YouTube by the New York Post.







Blaine also shared footage of individuals resetting his shoulder on his personal Instagram account.

“Wow that hurt!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Blaine (@davidblaine)

Blaine did show a physical resilience after the injury that could be called “magical.”

The performer ended up continuing his routine after receiving impromptu treatment for the shoulder injury, completing his show. According to Kastilometes, he was ready to keep going with only one arm working, but he got lucky after appealing to the audience for medical professionals. Four physicans came up onstage.

“Somehow, there was an orthopedic convention going on in town,” Blaine said, according to Katsilometes.

It was the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, which closed Saturday, the columnist wrote.

“My doctor said, ‘Thank God they did that, because if you would have done the show and not popped it in, then it would be a nightmare to pop it back later,’” Blaines said, according to Katsilometes.

Blaine is known for staging larger-than-life stunts that have merited him a reputation as a wonder-worker.

Fortunately, he’s slated for a lengthy break before his next performance — giving him time to recover, Katsilometes wrote.

“Luckily, we have six weeks until by April shows, right?” Blaine said.

“I’m back in early May (5-6), so I don’t get a big break between those. But I feel like, if I did this show once a once a month, it would be much more doable. Friday night messes me up for the Saturday, you know what I mean?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.