A Democratic congressman from Florida shocked reporters Wednesday when he was seen wearing a Vladimir Putin mask as he arrived at a House hearing investigating Hunter Biden’s suspicious business dealings. The hearing was part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz was seen by reporters walking through the halls on the way to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s hearing. He then pretended to speak as Putin to the press, according to the Washington D.C.-based news site The Hill.

In an attempt to shade GOP committee chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky as a stooge of the Russians, acting as if he were Putin, Moskowitz told reporters that he wanted to thank Comer “for taking all of our intelligence and using it in the committee.”

.@RepMoskowitz wears Putin mask to hearing on Biden Family Business Dealing pic.twitter.com/jZdGcaImxO — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 20, 2024

Moskowitz also took a jab at commentator Tucker Carlson, and added, “Maybe he can come see the technology in our grocery stores.”

Carlson drew criticism when he flew to Moscow recently to conduct an interview with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. Not only was he criticized for the interview, he was also slammed for saying that Moscow was orderly, clean and well-maintained and compared that to the wreckage seen in most U.S. cities.

Putin later professed dissatisfaction with Carlson’s interview and wondered why Carlson did not ask “sharp questions.”

Earlier this year, Moskowitz blasted Republicans as “sitting on a throne of lies” over their accusations of Hunter Biden’s wrongdoing.

The witness of the FD-1023 form was just indicted for making it all up https://t.co/gEkZmTkTOG pic.twitter.com/wx0HA4y1Fl — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) February 15, 2024

Some of those who testified at Wednesday’s hearing included ex-Hunter Biden business partners Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, the New York Post reported.

Moskowitz has been a fervent advocate of the Democrat Party’s claims that Republicans are being programmed by the Russians. He has claimed that Russian intelligence services supply the GOP with information. Still, he has offered no direct proof of the claim other than mere inference because former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov was indicted for making misleading statements to the FBI.

After his hallway stunt, Moskowitz released a statement further pushing the Democrat Russia conspiracy theories.

“House Oversight Republicans opened this investigation into Joe Biden with the 1023 form, which has now been proven to come right from Russian intelligence,” Moskowitz said, according to The Hill.

“James Comer did the bidding of Vladimir Putin. The mask was worn to provide that visual,” Moskowitz added

For their part, the Democrats on the committee invited Lev Parnas, an ex-associate of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to testify about how the former New York City mayor tried to dig up dirt on Joe Biden when Biden was running against Trump during his previous run for the White House. In October of 2021, Parnas was handed a 20-month prison sentence after being convicted of campaign finance violations and other crimes.

Hunter Biden was also invited to attend the hearing, but rejected the opportunity.

The president’s son did, though, give a closed-door deposition on Feb. 28.

